Google accused of breaching promise to stop cashing in on climate denial

Google has been accused of breaking its promise to stop running ads on 'climate denial' content, just over one month after it introduced tighter rules around advertising in order to crack down on climate-related misinformation.

An analysis produced by the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), a non-profit which lobbies against online hate and misinformation, reveals the tech giant continues to make money from selling advertising on articles that promote climate denial talking points.

This is despite Google introducing a new "monetisation policy" on November 8 that banned ads on - and monetisation of - "content that contradicts well-established scientific consensus around the existence and causes of climate change".

CCDH has today published a list of 50 climate denying articles published since the policy change, which used Google's advertising platform to generate revenue.

Among the articles included in the analysis are articles from Breitbart claiming global warming is a hoax and COP26 a "gigantic eco-fascist gaslighting operation" and an Electroverse article claiming there are "no credible scientists" warning of a climate emergency.

In response to the findings, a spokesperson from Google confirmed it had now removed ads "on the majority" of the articles identified by the investigation, and had taken "site-level action" against Electroverse.

"We recently launched a new industry-leading policy that explicitly prohibits ads from appearing next to false claims about the existence and causes of climate change," the spokesperson said. "When we find content that crosses the line from policy debate to promoting climate change denial, we stop serving ads on that page or site. We've reviewed the pages shared with us and have taken appropriate enforcement actions."

In October, it said it was introducing the new policy after advertisers and publishing partners had expressed concerns about ads that run alongside, or promote, inaccurate claims about climate change. "Advertisers simply don't want their ads to appear next to this content," the company said in a statement. "And publishers and creators don't want ads promoting these claims to appear on their pages or videos."

CCDH calculates that the 50 articles in question, which are from 14 different publishers, have cumulatively received nearly 140,000 interactions on Facebook since publication.

Five of the outlets featured in the analysis were identified by CCDH this autumn as "super polluter" publishers, a group of 10 companies the non-profit calculates is responsible for 69 per cent of Facebook's interactions with climate denial content.

CCDH estimates that eight of these ‘toxic 10' websites carried Google Ads, earning the sites $3.6m and Google $1.7m in the six months leading up to the COP26 Climate Summit.

The accusation comes as internet giants face growing accusations from campaigners and the public for failing to crack down on the spread of climate misinformation on their sites.

Facebook this year unveiled a new portal designed to counter misinformation about climate change, but campaigners have argued the company should do much more to combat still widespread levels of climate misinformation.

Research published in October by watchdog group, the Real Facebook Oversight Board and the environmental non-profit Stop Funding Heat estimated that posts downplaying or denying the climate crisis were receiving a combined total of between 818,00 and 1.36 million views daily on the social media site.