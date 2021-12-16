European supermarkets drop Brazilian beef products over deforestation links

Six European supermarket chains, including Sainsbury's in the UK and Carrefour in Belgium, announced yesterday that they are to stop selling some or all beef products from Brazil after an investigation linked exported meat to rainforest deforestation.

An investigation published earlier this month by environmental campaign group Mighty Earth and Repórter Brasil documented how European retailers were selling a range of Brazilian beef products linked to meatpacking giant JBS sourced from farms that are thought to contribute to tropical deforestation.

The products included corned beef sold in Sainsbury's and beef jerky sold in Carrefour and Delhaize in Belgium and Lidl in the Netherlands.

In response to the investigation, Sainsbury's confirmed it has pulled all Brazilian corned beef from its shelves. Albert Heijn, the largest supermarket chain in the Netherlands, has similarly committed to stop sourcing beef from Brazil across all its stores.

Other supermarket chains, including Carrefour and Delhaize in Belgium, have announced they will withdraw Jack Links beef jerky from their shelves. One of the largest global brands for beef jerky, Jack Links has a joint venture with JBS in Brazil to export products to Europe and US.

Mighty Earth Europe director Nico Muzi heralded the move as a "watershed moment" in the fight against deforestation in the Amazon that is linked to European products.

"This is not a vague commitment or a nice announcement that looks good in a press release," he said. "These are a series of concrete commercial actions taken by some of the biggest supermarkets in Europe to stop buying and selling beef from a company and a country that have made too many promises and have delivered too few results."

The research by Repórter Brasil and Mighty Earth found multiple examples of JBS being engaged in "cattle laundering", a practice where beef is sourced from cattle raised and fed on farms that have been officially sanctioned for illegal deforestation in the Amazon rainforest, or tied to destruction of the Cerrado woody savannah and the Pantanal tropical wetlands.

"The new research shows JBS continues to sell beef linked to deforestation, even though there are around 650 million hectares of land in Latin America where deforestation-free agricultural production is possible," said Muzi. "The big news is that Europe is not buying it now. These commercial actions as well as new EU legislation to stamp out imported deforestation, show that the grip is tightening on forest destroyers."

A Sainsbury's spokesperson stressed the supermarket took the link between cattle farming and the destruction of ecosystems "extremely seriously". "We have taken a range of steps together with our suppliers and the wider industry to try to address this, but not enough progress has been made," they said. "We are therefore committed to move our own brand corned beef sourcing away from Brazil to ensure Sainsbury's corned beef product can be independently verified deforestation and conversion free in origin."

The boycott of Brazilian goods comes as a separate investigation from Unearthed, Greenpeace's investigative arm, has revealed that beef farms in the state of Queensland in Australia have contributed to an area of deforestation over the past three years that is twice the size of Manhattan.

Targeted satellite analysis of beef properties has identified 13,500 hectares of deforestation since 2018 in the beef producing state, an area the researchers estimated is equivalent to 19,000 football pitches.

Farmers are taking advantage of loopholes to get around anti-deforestation laws introduced in the state in 2018, Unearthed said, highlighting a rule which exempts vast tracts of forest from deforestation restrictions if they have previously been cleared.

Under the post-Brexit free trade agreement between the UK and Australia, British shoppers could be eating beef that contributes to this deforestation, campaigners have warned. The deal, signed in the summer, gives Australia's beef producers tariff-free access to the UK market.