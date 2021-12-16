Poll: More people in the UK are concerned about climate change than ever before

The British public is more concerned about climate change than ever, according to new data published today by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

The latest Public Attitudes Tracker survey conducted in September and October reveals the percentage of people in the UK who are concerned about climate change has reached a record high for the long-running polling series.

The survey found 85 per cent of the public are concerned about climate change, compared to 14 per cent who are not concerned. Moreover, 44 per cent describe themselves as 'very concerned' about climate change, while 41 per cent are 'fairly concerned'.

The poll, which was conducted during widespread coverage of the climate crisis in the run-up to COP26, found that nearly nine out of 10 people - 87 per cent - were aware of the concept of net zero emissions, up significantly from 62 per cent in March.

Dan McGrail, chief executive of trade body RenewableUK, said that COP26 in November had delivered "a landmark event which raised public awareness throughout this year to an even higher level about the need to act swiftly and decisively".

Action means "ramping up the rate at which we build wind farms onshore and offshore, as well as accelerating the deployment of innovative technology like tidal stream and green hydrogen", he added.

The poll also confirmed that the vast majority of people - 87 per cent - remain in favour of renewable energy, with 54 per cent saying they "strongly support" using renewables to help cut UK emissions. There was record support for offshore wind, with 84 per cent of people voicing support, while 80 per cent backed onshore wind and 85 per cent supported the use of wave and tidal energy.

On Monday, the government opened a £285m funding round for renewable energy projects, with the aim of securing 12GW in new clean power capacity. This fourth round in the Government's Contracts for Difference Scheme is open to an expanded number of renewable energy projects, including offshore wind, onshore wind, solar, tidal and floating offshore wind projects.

McGrail said that contracts for clean energy generation should now be held every year to ramp up the UK's clean energy generation. "We need the decision-making processes at every level of the planning system to be more agile and more responsive to the public's clear demand for clean energy," he said. "The latest auction for new contracts to generate clean power which opened this week will be the biggest ever of its kind, helping us to take a huge step forward towards our climate change goals by securing a record amount of new capacity. If these auctions were held every year, rather than every two years, we would get there a great deal faster."