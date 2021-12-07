BT takes aim at slashing 60 million tonnes of customers' CO2 by 2030

BT is targeting net zero across its entire business and value chain by 2040 | Credit: BT

BT has set out fresh targets to help its customers reduce their own carbon emissions by 60 million tonnes by 2030, in addition to building towards becoming a circular business by the same date, as the firm accelerates its net zero agenda over the coming decade.

As part of the company's decarbonisation ambitions, the broadband and telecoms giant said it would harness the use of technologies such as full fibre broadband, expanding its 5G mobile network, cloud computing and Internet of Things systems in order to slash its customers carbon footprint.

Moreover, the firm set out fresh plans to try and address the growing e-waste challenge, with a target to become a 'circular' business by 2030, by focusing on circular economy initiatives such as the redesign, reuse and recycling of devices, hardware and their packaging.

It follows BT's decision in September to pull forward its emissions reduction goals, with a plan to reach net zero within its own operations - Scope 1 and 2 emissions - by 2030, a full 15 years earlier than its previous goal. It is then aiming to achieve net zero across its full value chain, covering emissions from its customers and suppliers, by 2040.

The company is also aiming to extend the build of ultrafast full fibre broadband from more than six million premises in the UK today, to reach 25 million homes and businesses by 2026, in addition to expanding mobile network subsidiary EE's 5G coverage to 90 per cent of the UK by 2028.

The latest announcements form part of BT's new sustainability 'manifesto' launched last week, which outlines its plans to accelerate adoption and rollout of technology and ultrafast broadband, as well as the faster adoption of sustainable practices.

BT Group chief executive Philip Jansen said the firm aimed to use its scale and technology to "enact real change that the world desperately needs while simultaneously growing our business".

"Crucially, this is not just a sustainability plan, it's an agenda for growth and commercial success that recognises that we will only succeed if we help solve some of the problems faced by the societies and customers we serve," he said. "This will be achieved through the creation of products and services that directly address those problems and by doing it in a responsible, inclusive and sustainable way. For BT Group, this isn't just good, it's fundamental to our growth path."