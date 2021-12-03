'Buy Scottish': Plan for UK's largest offshore wind tower factory wins £110m backing

Plans to build the UK's largest offshore wind tower factory received a major boost today, after the UK government, the Scottish Government and private investors announced they had mobilised £110m for the project.

A joint venture between Inverness-headquartered offshore wind manufacturer Global Energy Group (GEG) and Spanish offshore wind manufacturer Haizea Wind Group, the factory proposed for the Port of Nigg is set to supply towers to the Dogger Bank wind farm planned in the North Sea.

GEG said the plant would support more than 400 jobs in the region, producing up to 135 towers annually that weigh in excess of 1,000 tonnes for the UK's rapidly growing offshore wind industry. The plant will also manufacture other structures for the industry, such as transition pieces, suction buckets and bespoke tubular structures, it said.

"The announcement today of a state-of-the-art tower rolling factory at the Port of Nigg can and will be a leading example of the ‘green recovery' in action," said GEG CEO Tim Cornelius. "It will create more than 400 direct long term, high-value jobs, and will offer our existing clients and new customers from around the world with the opportunity to buy Scottish - meaning offshore wind developers can achieve their local content targets whilst helping the UK economy recover in a green and sustainable way. The facility will also create more than 1000 indirect jobs in the Scottish and UK supply chain."

The UK government said its tranche of funding had been drawn from the £160m Offshore Wind Manufacturing Investment Support programme launched in February to support the growth of the UK's clean energy manufacturing base. The funding is subject to the completion of ongoing due diligence.

Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the joint investment in the manufacturing plant would boost the economy, generate jobs and help the UK meet its climate goals. The government is targeting 40GW of offshore wind capacity across the UK by 2030, up from around 10GW today.

"The UK is already a global leader in offshore wind with the largest installed capacity in the world, and by ensuring we have the manufacturing base to match, local workers and the supply chain can share in the sector's success," he said. "This joint investment shows the strength of our union as we tackle climate change together. We will see highly-skilled workers in Scotland produce key parts for a wind farm situated off the English coastline - delivering a greener future for Scotland and the UK."

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who is set to visit the Rosshire site this morning, said the project was an example of the "just climate transition in action".

Good to be visiting Nigg today to welcome this new investment - the largest offshore wind tower factory in the UK is to be built in Scotland, creating 400 direct jobs & 1000 more in the supply chain.

An example of a just climate transition in action https://t.co/xCgDpFaGC5 — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) December 3, 2021

"This significant investment in Scotland's energy sector is testament to the skills, expertise and innovation within our industry," she said in a statement. "We are delighted to financially support this cutting edge offshore wind towers facility, through Highlands & Islands Enterprise [fund], as it reaches this significant milestone, that will deliver high value, green jobs and bring multiple benefits to communities across the Highlands and beyond while playing a pivotal role in delivering offshore renewables growth in Scotland and further afield."

Subject to achieving financial close, the Nigg Offshore Wind factory is set to receive substantial financial backing from SSE Renewables, with the energy giant promising to provide £15m of debt to the scheme, GEG confirmed.

SSE CEO Alistair Phillips-Davies said he envisaged the company placing orders from the factory in the future.

"Global Energy Group has exciting plans for a world-class tower factory at Port of Nigg and our investment in the planned manufacturing facility demonstrates our continuing commitment to do what we can to support the development of a competitive Scottish supply chain and create local jobs," he said. "In addition to the debt funding, SSE also looks forward to fulfilling its role as a strategic backer and placing orders with the factory to meet our growing offshore wind pipeline in the near future."