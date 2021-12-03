'Buy Scottish': Plan for UK's largest offshore wind tower factory wins £110m backing

Cecilia Keating
clock • 4 min read
A computer generated image of the Nigg factory | Credit: BEIS
Image:

A computer generated image of the Nigg factory | Credit: BEIS

Backers of the factory in Port of Nigg snap up funding from range of private and public backers, including both UK and Scottish Governments

Plans to build the UK's largest offshore wind tower factory received a major boost today, after the UK government, the Scottish Government and private investors announced they had mobilised £110m for the project.

A joint venture between Inverness-headquartered offshore wind manufacturer Global Energy Group (GEG) and Spanish offshore wind manufacturer Haizea Wind Group, the factory proposed for the Port of Nigg is set to supply towers to the Dogger Bank wind farm planned in the North Sea.

GEG said the plant would support more than 400 jobs in the region, producing up to 135 towers annually that weigh in excess of 1,000 tonnes for the UK's rapidly growing offshore wind industry. The plant will also manufacture other structures for the industry, such as transition pieces, suction buckets and bespoke tubular structures, it said.

"The announcement today of a state-of-the-art tower rolling factory at the Port of Nigg can and will be a leading example of the ‘green recovery' in action," said GEG CEO Tim Cornelius. "It will create more than 400 direct long term, high-value jobs, and will offer our existing clients and new customers from around the world with the opportunity to buy Scottish - meaning offshore wind developers can achieve their local content targets whilst helping the UK economy recover in a green and sustainable way. The facility will also create more than 1000 indirect jobs in the Scottish and UK supply chain."

The UK government said its tranche of funding had been drawn from the £160m Offshore Wind Manufacturing Investment Support programme launched in February to support the growth of the UK's clean energy manufacturing base. The funding is subject to the completion of ongoing due diligence.

Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the joint investment in the manufacturing plant would boost the economy, generate jobs and help the UK meet its climate goals. The government is targeting 40GW of offshore wind capacity across the UK by 2030, up from around 10GW today.

"The UK is already a global leader in offshore wind with the largest installed capacity in the world, and by ensuring we have the manufacturing base to match, local workers and the supply chain can share in the sector's success," he said. "This joint investment shows the strength of our union as we tackle climate change together. We will see highly-skilled workers in Scotland produce key parts for a wind farm situated off the English coastline - delivering a greener future for Scotland and the UK." 

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who is set to visit the Rosshire site this morning, said the project was an example of the "just climate transition in action".

"This significant investment in Scotland's energy sector is testament to the skills, expertise and innovation within our industry," she said in a statement. "We are delighted to financially support this cutting edge offshore wind towers facility, through Highlands & Islands Enterprise [fund], as it reaches this significant milestone, that will deliver high value, green jobs and bring multiple benefits to communities across the Highlands and beyond while playing a pivotal role in delivering offshore renewables growth in Scotland and further afield."

Subject to achieving financial close, the Nigg Offshore Wind factory is set to receive substantial financial backing from SSE Renewables, with the energy giant promising to provide £15m of debt to the scheme, GEG confirmed.

SSE CEO Alistair Phillips-Davies said he envisaged the company placing orders from the factory in the future.

"Global Energy Group has exciting plans for a world-class tower factory at Port of Nigg and our investment in the planned manufacturing facility demonstrates our continuing commitment to do what we can to support the development of a competitive Scottish supply chain and create local jobs," he said. "In addition to the debt funding, SSE also looks forward to fulfilling its role as a strategic backer and placing orders with the factory to meet our growing offshore wind pipeline in the near future."

Related Topics

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

'The economic case for investment is not strong enough': Shell backs out of Cambo oil project

Drax boosts biomass ambition with plan to double production of wood pellets

Most read
01

AstraZeneca UK injects £2m into forestry planting in England and Scotland

30 November 2021 • 4 min read
02

'Significant milestone': United Airlines flies passenger aircraft using 100 per cent biofuel engine

02 December 2021 • 3 min read
03

Cornish Lithium snaps up £18m of investment in bid to boost UK lithium supplies

29 November 2021 • 2 min read
04

Agriculture: The blind spot in the COP26 methane deal

29 November 2021 • 5 min read
05

Nissan powers up EV, battery, and home energy goals with new $17.7bn plan

29 November 2021 • 4 min read

More on Wind

Total investment into Dogger Bank Wind Farm is close to £9bn
Wind

Dogger Bank reaches financial close on its third and final phase

Construction on Dogger Bank C is expected to start next year, following the close of all financial agreements of the offshore wind project

Bea Tridimas
clock 02 December 2021 • 3 min read
Better Origins' insect farms contain millions of nutrient rich beasties for hens to feed on | Credit: Morrisons
Waste

Morrisons to feed hens with insects in push for 'carbon neutral' eggs

The supermarket is aiming to slash the carbon impact of its eggs by replacing soya feed with a insects at 10 UK egg farms

Bea Tridimas
clock 01 December 2021 • 3 min read
Solar panels on an Amazon fulfilment centre | Credit: Amazon
Solar

Amazon snaps up 5.6GW of wind and solar in latest power purchase blitz

Latest flurry of power purchase agreements across US and Europe brings Amazon's total procured renewables capacity to 12GW worldwide

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 01 December 2021 • 2 min read