Highway Code poised for New Year refresh in boost for cycling and walking

Hundreds of cyclists get injured in London alone every year | Credit: iStock
Hundreds of cyclists get injured in London alone every year | Credit: iStock

Major changes to Highway Code will see 'hierarchy of road users' concept come into force from January, after statutory instrument was laid in Parliament this week

The Highway Code looks set to be refreshed from January in a bid to encourage more cycling and walking, after the government unveiled several fresh proposals in Parliament this week.

The changes would introduce a hierarchy of road users into UK law, so that road users that can do the greatest harm - such as cars, buses and lorries - have the greatest responsibility to reduce the danger or threat they pose to others.

The new rules also seek to introduce fresh guidance for electric vehicle owners, advising that drivers should park as close as possible to charge points they are using in order to avoid creating trip hazards from cables.

The hope is that the changes can improve road safety and thereby encourage more people to ditch private car use in favour of lower carbon forms of transport including walking and cycling where possible.

Under the changes proposed, cyclists would have a greater responsibility to look out for people walking and motorists would have a greater responsibility to look out for people cycling, walking or riding a horse.

It would mean, for example, that drivers would have to give way to cyclists when they are turning into or out of a junction, or changing direction or lane, just as they would do currently to other motor vehicles. Cyclists would also get priority when it comes to roundabouts, with the new rules stating that motorists should give way those on bikes.

Other key amendments include clearer guidance for drivers to leave at least 1.5 metres space when overtaking cyclists, and guidance for how drivers and passengers can prevent injuring cyclists and motorcyclists when they open their doors, a practice commonly known as 'car dooring'.

Protections for pedestrians at junctions have also been improved, with the new rules stating that all traffic must now give to pedestrians crossing or waiting to cross into the road into which they want to turn. Meanwhile, cyclists must give way to those on foot on shared-use cycle tracks.

CyclingUK's head of campaigns Duncan Collimore welcomed the raft of amendments, which he said would improve road safety.

"These amendments bring not just much needed clarity on key areas of reducing danger on our roads, such as safe overtaking distances of people walking, cycling or horse riding, but also through the new ‘hierarchy of road users' challenges the current mindset that ‘might is right' on our roads," he said. "It enshrines in law the need for those who present the most risk on our roads to look out for those who are the most vulnerable."

Peers and MPs have 40 days to scrutinise the new rules, after which they will become law and officially part of the Highway Code.

It came as Transport for London this week announced it has paused an advertising campaign promoting road safety just days after its launch, following a major backlash from road safety and cycling groups.

The ad in question, created ad agency VCCP, had generated significant criticism on social media due to concerns it suggested cyclists share equal responsibly with drivers for safety incidents on the roads.

But on Wednesday, the Mayor's cycling and walking commissioner Will Norman confirmed that the campaign had been put on pause. "I know there has been a lot of concern raised about the ‘see their side' advert," he wrote on Twitter. "The campaign has been paused to consider the feedback that has been received. City Hall and TfL remain committed to improving the road culture in London and reducing road danger."

'Buy Scottish': Plan for UK's largest offshore wind tower factory wins £110m backing

'The economic case for investment is not strong enough': Shell backs out of Cambo oil project

