IEA: World set to add record 290GW of renewable power capacity in 2021

Global renewable energy growth looks set to deliver yet another all-time record this year, with additions of new capacity from wind, solar and other technologies in 2021 forecast to rise to 290GW worldwide, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Even despite the disruption of the Covid-19 pandemic and rising costs for key materials to make solar panels, the IEA's annual renewables market report today said new capacity was set to reach record levels for the second consecutive year.

Moreover, it said it expected renewables capacity to continue accelerating worldwide in the coming years, although it warned that present forecasts for renewable growth still fall far short of what is needed for a net zero-compliant pathway.

The IEA has previously estimated the world needs to add 630GW of new solar and 390GW of new onshore and offshore wind power capacity every year by 2030 in order to reach net zero goals, which is around four times the record-setting amount of renewables capacity in 2020.

Still, the IEA has increased its renewable growth forecast by 40 since last year, and now expects growth to average more than 300GW each year between now and 2026.

The IEA's latest forecast points to total global renewable electricity capacity rising more than 60 per cent from 2020 levels to reach over 4,800GW by 2026, which would be equivalent to the current total global power capacity of fossil fuels and nuclear combined, according to the report.

Almost 95 per cent of new global electricity capacity over the next five years is set to come from renewables, with solar PV alone providing more than half, thanks to growing policy support and clean energy goals from governments worldwide, it said.

That would mean the amount of renewables added over the period from 2021-2026 would be around 50 per cent higher than that added between 2015 and 2020, the report states, with growth expected across all regions of the world, according to the IEA.

Fatih Birol, the IEA's executive director, described renewables' record year in 2021 as "yet another sign that a new global energy economy is emerging".

"The high commodity and energy prices we are seeing today pose new challenges for the renewable industry, but elevated fossil fuel prices also make renewables even more competitive," he said.

Solar PV is still the leader when it comes to renewables capacity growth, with the sector forecast to add a record 160GW this year, rising 17 per cent on 2020, according to the report.

Over the same timeframe, onshore wind additions are expected to be almost a quarter higher on average over the next five years compared to 2015-2020, while offshore wind is set to triple in capacity growth by 2026, it said.

China remains the global leader in the volume of renewables capacity additions, with the country expected to deliver 1,200GW of new wind and solar generation in 2026, which would be four years sooner than its current target of 2030, the report predicts. In terms of growth, however, India is expected to come out top, with the IEA expecting the country to double its clean power growth rate compared to 2015-2020.

Deployments of renewables in Europe and the US are also on track to speed up significantly from the previous five years, too, it said.

Altogether the IEA said Europe, the US, China and India account for 80 per cent of renewable energy capacity expansion worldwide.

"The growth of renewables in India is outstanding, supporting the government's newly announced goal of reaching 500GW of renewable power capacity by 2030 and highlighting India's broader potential to accelerate its clean energy transition," said Birol. "China continues to demonstrate its clean energy strengths, with the expansion of renewables suggesting the country could well achieve a peak in its CO2 emissions well before 2030."

However, the IEA warned that commodity supply and price pressures in the immediate term could well lead to the cost of wind and solar investments rise in 2022, and the world still remains far off track to scale up renewables capacity in line with meeting the climate goals of the Paris Agreement.

The influential energy body said governments could look to further accelerate the growth of renewables by addressing key barriers such as permitting and grid integration challenges, as well as social acceptance issues, inconsistent policy approaches and insufficient remuneration.

High financing costs in the developing world are also a major obstacle to renewables in these regions, it warned.

But if renewables developers can overcome these hurdles, the IEA estimates average annual capacity additions could be one-quarter higher by 2026 than in its main forecasts unveiled today.