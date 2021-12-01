Research: Oil and gas recruiters struggling to fill job roles as workers eye renewables

Oil and gas firms are increasingly struggling to attract talent as a result of shifting environmental attitudes alongside the growth of the clean energy sector, job recruitment research published yesterday indicates.

The results of a survey carried out by Oilandgasjobsresearch.com and recruitment company Brunel suggests the rapid growth of the clean energy sector is making it increasingly difficult to fill jobs in the oil and gas sector, prompting concern that fossil fuel sectors could be headed towards a workforce recruitment crunch.

As such, the survey, which polled nearly 17,000 companies, workers and recruiters around the world, suggests the energy industry - mining, nuclear, oil and gas, power and renewables - could be at risk of losing significant tranches of its workforce over the coming years.

Recruiters polled for the survey identified growing interest in renewable and "alternative" energies as the number one challenge hampering oil and gas recruitment, ranking this issue marginally higher than the ongoing skills shortage plaguing the sector.

Meanwhile, the HR professionals identified "environmental consciousness" as one of the top reasons for the skills shortage in the energy sector, alongside inadequate succession planning at companies, a lack of diversity, a loss of expertise caused by the ageing workforce, strict immigration laws and a inadequate education and training, according to the survey results.

It also found 43 per cent of energy sector workers surveyed said they were likely to exit the energy industry within the next five years, with low salaries and "personal lifestyle changes" cited as the main drivers.

Oil and gas workers were the most likely of any group surveyed to say they wanted to leave their industry, of which 56 per cent said they would prefer to seek future employment in renewables, the survey results show.

Interest in renewables among oil and gas workers has risen significantly since last year's survey, when 38.8 per cent of respondents said they would consider gravitating towards clean energy.

The report detailing the survey results warns that fossil fuel companies face a particular challenge in recruiting and retaining younger workers, who are identified by the survey as the biggest flight risk for the sector.

"With the oil and sector struggling to retain younger workers, it's going to be important for companies operating in this sector to update their branding to align with the values of the next generation," it states.

This year's research also lays bare the growing difficulties facing the oil and gas recruitment market, with 82 per cent of energy sector recruiters indicating that one in 10 of their open positions have been unfilled for more than three months. Jobs in drilling, well recovery and geoscience are the most difficult roles to fill, according to the findings.

Meanwhile, 10 per cent of employers have had to pay retirees to come back to take unfilled job openings due to a skills shortage, the findings reveal.