Amazon snaps up 5.6GW of wind and solar in latest power purchase blitz

Amazon has snapped up another 5.6GW of renewable energy from a raft of wind and solar projects across Europe and North America in order to power its offices, data centres and warehouses, with the online retail and tech giant announcing a flurry of fresh corporate power purchase agreements (PPA) this morning.

The addition of 18 new utility-scale wind and solar projects in the UK, US, Finland, Germany, Italy and Spain to its PPA portfolio brings Amazon's total committed clean energy offtake capacity to more than 12GW worldwide, cementing its position as the world's largest corporate buyer of renewable electricity, the company said.

Once fully operational, it claimed the clean power output from these projects would help to prevent 13.8 million metric tonnes of CO2 from entering the atmosphere, or the equivalent output of nearly three million cars on US roads.

Amazon said the latest clean energy procurement blitz would help support its target to power all of its business operations with renewables by 2025, and to help match the entire electricity needs of its customers' Echo smart speaker devices with its own, directly-purchased renewables.

The firm has now invested in 274 clean energy projects around the world, of which 169 are solar rooftops on facilities and stores, and 105 are utility-scale wind and solar projects, it said.

Kara Hurst, vice president of worldwide supply at Amazon, said clean energy investments were a cornerstone of the tech giant's decarbonisation agenda.

"Significant investments in renewable energy globally are an important step in delivering on The Climate Pledge, our commitment to reach net zero carbon by 2040, 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement," she said. "Renewable energy projects also bring new investment, green jobs, and advance the decarbonisation of the electricity systems in communities around the world."

The latest offtake deals announced by Amazon today include a new wind project in Northern Ireland, bringing the firm's total UK portfolio to more than 545MW of wind energy. It has also struck deals to purchase power from a solar plant in Italy, four new solar projects in Spain and four wind projects in Finland.

Amazon said the new deals also made it the largest procurer of renewable energy in Europe, noting that it has now supported more than 3.5GW of clean energy across the continent.

Technology giants have long dominated the renewable power offtake market, with Google and Facebook coming second and third after Amazon in the 2020 rankings compiled by clean energy analyst BloombergNEF, the International Energy Agency the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

Gregory Wetstone, CEO at membership organisation American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE), welcomed Amazon's latest renewable energy spending blitz.

"At COP26, the world agreed we needed bigger and bolder ambitions around global carbon reduction from all sectors," he said. "With hundreds of renewable energy projects already underway, Amazon is a model for the level of urgency and action we need from the private sector to combat the climate crisis."