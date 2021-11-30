Clean hydrogen company receives £26m boost from investors

Zero-carbon technology company HiiROC this week announced it has attracted around £26m in fresh investment, in the latest vote of confidence in the fast-expanding hydrogen sector.

The funding will be used to expand deployment of HiiROC's pilot units, which can be used on a smaller scale to provide hydrogen for transport and heating or on a larger scale to decarbonise gas-fired power stations and blend hydrogen into the grid, the company said.

The investment will also support HiiROC's technical development, which aims to see its technology adapted for application in more areas, such as low carbon synthetic fuels and mitigating gas flaring/venting to help meet the global methane emission reduction goals announced at the COP26 Climate Summit earlier this month.

HiiROC's technology is used to produce so-called "turquoise" hydrogen which converts biomethane, flare gas or natural gas into hydrogen using thermal plasma. According to its advocates the process is zero carbon and requires one fifth of the energy needed to produce green hydrogen using electrolysis, while the main byproduct, carbon black, can be used in building materials and as a soil enhancer.

The technology can also be used with existing infrastructure where hydrogen is needed and produces hydrogen at a similar cost to steam methane, according to the company.

HiiROC raised money from a range of new investors, including HydrogenOne, Centrica, Hyundai, and Kia, and existing strategic investors Wintershall Dea and VNG.

"We are delighted to have completed this major funding round at this extremely exciting stage in our development," said Tim Davies, CEO of HiiROC. "Our technology will produce low cost, zero emission hydrogen, delivered to customers on a modular, scalable basis at the point of demand. We are now very well positioned to move to commercialisation and look forward to contributing to the transition to the hydrogen economy and its role in achieving Net Zero."

HiiROC has recently secured a deal with Wintershall Dea and VNG to produce 400kg of hydrogen per day in their new facility from 2023 and has growth potential in grid injection, electricity generation and decarbonising industry.