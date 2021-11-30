Green Jobs Barometer: PwC launches interactive tool to track growth of UK's green jobs market

The green jobs market has grown rapidly in recent years, but just over one per cent of jobs advertised in the UK are currently explicitly 'green' and these roles are not evenly spread across the country.

That is according to a new Green Jobs Barometer created by consultancy giant PwC to track growth of green jobs across the UK as the net zero transition gathers pace and the government's target to deliver two million 'green' jobs by 2030 draws closer.

Launched yesterday, the interactive tool reveals that just 1.2 per cent of advertised jobs for the year to July 2021 were deemed to be 'green'.

The firm defines a green job as a role that seeks to either produce or provide environmentally friendly services, or one that adapts work processes to become more environmentally friendly or use fewer natural resources.

The new Barometer reveals that Yorkshire and the Humber, Northern Ireland, and Wales are the lowest ranking regions for all categories surveyed, which include green job creation, high carbon job loss, carbon intensity of employment, and worker sentiment across regions and sectors. In contrast, Scotland and London are identified as the top performers in the new rankings.

Kevin Ellis, chairman and senior partner at PwC, said the research indicated where support and investment would need to be targeted to open up new net zero employment opportunities.

"Jobs are getting greener and this is cause for optimism, but evidence is needed on the level and distribution of these opportunities," he said. "Left unchecked, green employment will grow in the most fertile spots, but not necessarily where they're needed most."

Ellis said there was a "massive opportunity" to "rebalance" the economy and deliver a fair transition if action was taken now. "Green jobs in energy, utilities and manufacturing sectors have a greater knock-on effect on employment, generating further jobs," he said. "Likewise, regions including Northern Ireland and Wales may see a disproportionate rise in green energy and jobs, given their current reliance on carbon intensive fuels."

The research also highlights widespread concern among workers about the impact of the net zero transition, with five per cent of respondents reporting they expected their job to disappear during the transition, which would equate to 1.7 million jobs.

PwC's analysis, however, suggests that such levels of concern will likely prove unfounded , given that many jobs set to sunset during the net zero transition will be easily repurposed for a low carbon economy and surpassed by new green jobs, creating a "net jobs gain". However, it does reiterate that there will be regional variations in the rate of job losses and job creation, with Scotland and the Midlands most at risk of being hit by job losses as a result of the transition.

PwC head of regions and ESG Carl Sizer said there was a "very real risk" that some people and communities could be "left behind" in the transition and urged all actors to work together to prevent this outcome.

"The focus shouldn't just be on the number of jobs at risk, but where they are concentrated, both in terms of industries and communities," he said. "It is incumbent on all of us to ensure that a reduction in economic opportunity is not the legacy of the green transition. Green jobs must not become elite jobs. With targeted policies, investment, and training, and collaboration between government, business and education providers, a green future can be a future of employment for everyone."

The tool is published as the government has faced growing pressure to set out more detailed green jobs strategy from NGOs and MPs, amid fears that the pace of the net zero transition could be hampered by a green skills gap. Last, the Environmental Audit Committee pointed out the government was yet to define what a green job actually is had provided little detail on how it plans to monitor the growth of green jobs across the country.

There is also a long-term debate over the scale of the green jobs market, with definitions varying as to what qualifies as a green job. For example, the entirety of the waste, water, and public transport industries could be classified as providing green jobs, along with much of the energy industry.

The Barometer was published on the same day that research from legal and business survey provider DWF has highlighted the growing toll poor environmental, social and governance (ESG) credentials is taking on business.

A survey of 480 executives in 13 countries reveals that 59 per cent of businesses have reported that they have lost out on work as a result of ESG issues.

Forty per cent of companies around the world said they found recruiting key talent difficult because their ESG policies are seen as "weak", whereas more than half of respondents rated the ESG performance of their own company as either neutral or weak.

"The clear message from our survey is that companies not only understand the need to have a strategy for ESG, but that without one there are clear costs," said Kirsty Rogers, head of ESG at DWF. "These costs could include damage done to their business to the point of affecting their licence to operate."