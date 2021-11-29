BP plots major renewable hydrogen plant on Teesside

BP has announced it plans to build a major renewables-powered green hydrogen facility in Teesside capable of delivering up to 500MW of hydrogen production by 2030.

The energy giant said the green hydrogen plant would be built in multiple phases and was aiming to deliver 60MWe of production capacity by 2025, subject to a final investment decision on the project which is set to be taken in 2023.

BP is already planning a major blue hydrogen facility in the region, dubbed H2 Teesside, where it plans to produce 1GW of the low carbon fuel by 2030 by steam reforming fossil gas and capturing resulting emissions for storage under the North Sea.

BP said that its proposed HyGreen project would combine with H2Teesside to transform the north eastern region into a major clean energy hub, with the two plants capable of delivering 30 per cent of the government's goal to develop 5GW of hydrogen production by 2030.

"Low carbon ‎hydrogen will be essential in decarbonising hard-to-abate industrial sectors including heavy transport," said Louise Jacobsen Plutt, BP's senior vice president for hydrogen and CCS. "‎Together, HyGreen and H2Teesside can help transform Teesside into the UK's green heart, ‎strengthening its people, communities and businesses. This is exactly the type of energy we want to ‎create and more importantly deliver."

Decarbonising Teesside will be critical if the government is to meet its new aim of slashing emissions from heavy industry by two thirds by 2035. Industries in the area account for 5.6 per cent of the UK's industrial emissions and the region is home to five of the country's top 25 biggest emitting plants. Hydrogen is seen is one of the key solutions that can help decarbonise fuel-intensive heavy industry and transport sectors that are not amenable to electrification.

Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen touted BP's mooted plans for a renewable hydrogen plant as "another coup for the region" that would pave the way for cleaner, safer, and healthier jobs and communities.

"We're quickly becoming ‎the go-to place for innovation in the hydrogen sector, thanks to our status as the UK's first Hydrogen ‎Transport Hub and BP's commitment with other schemes, such as Net Zero Teesside and ‎H2Teesside," he said. "Whether it's hydrogen, carbon capture, utilisation and storage or offshore wind, ‎Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool has the know-how, sites and ambition to deliver."‎

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps similarly welcomed the project, arguing it would help drive the decarbonisation of transport in the region. "This exciting project builds on our ongoing development of ‎hydrogen in the area through the Tees Valley Hydrogen Transport Hub," he said. "It'll help pave the way for its ‎use across all transport modes, creating high-quality, green jobs in the process."‎

BP has an agreement in place with industry, local government, and the UK government to increase the pace of decarbonisation of transport. It confirmed it had already signed a series of Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) for potential industrial customers for hydrogen in the Teesside area, including one partnership with Daimler Truck to pilot both the development of hydrogen infrastructure and hydrogen-powered trucks.

BP's latest foray into green hydrogen, which is produced using renewable energy to power the electrolysis of water, comes as the debate around the credibility of blue hydrogen as a climate solution continues to heat up. Advocates of the fuel argue the use of carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies can slash emissions from fossil gas-based hydrogen production, potentially providing a quicker and more cost-effective route for scaling up the sector than building a green hydrogen industry largely from scratch.

But critics argue that CCS technologies are yet to be deployed at scale, costs remain uncertain, and blue hydrogen can still lead to greenhouse gas emissions, primarily from methane leakage associated with fossil gas exploration and production. Last month, the UN urged policymakers to beware "vested" fossil fuel interests when drawing up plans to deploy hydrogen to decarbonise industries, arguing it remains unclear whether blue hydrogen produced using fossil gas and carbon capture and storage technology is compatible with climate goals.

But BP said its blue and green hydrogen projects in Teesside would work together to regenerate and boost the economy of the region, creating high quality jobs in both construction and operation phases and catalyse a "highly skilled UK-based hydrogen supply chain".

The project forms part of a wave of new plans to develop green and blue hydrogen production capacity across the UK in support of the government's targets. However, the industry has warned that for such projects to proceed the government will have to come forward with promised 'Business Model' plans to support projects that will initially likely have higher costs than conventional hydrogen production plants.

Just last week a new trade body launched under the banner Hydrogen UK to help make the case to the government for an effectoive new policy and regulatory regime to enable the rapid develpoment of the fledgling industry.