Sustainable Ventures: Green start-up hub opens in London's County Hall

A leading hub for green business and clean tech start-ups has opened inside County Hall on the south bank of the Thames, with Sustainable Ventures officially setting up shop on the third and fifth floors of the historic home of the former Greater London Council.

The building, which has been empty for over 30 years, is undergoing over £5m of refurbishment works funded by Lambeth Borough Council and Big Issue Invest, enabling Sustainable Ventures to officially open its newest hub for businesses innovating in climate change and resource scarcity solutions within the building.

More than 50 businesses, including Divine Chocolate and energy efficiency technology company Guru Systems, have already been granted space in the new offices. Sustainable Ventures, which specialises in both early stage investment and business support services, expects the number of firms located at the new site to grow to over 100 by the end of 2022. Businesses on the waitlist for office space range from agritech and building technology firms, to green fashion and personal care specialists.

Sustainable Ventures said it is aiming to offer an affordable space for new green innovators to collaborate and learn from each other, which can also help them access investors and grant-funding.

"New businesses and technologies will prove critical in overcoming the rapidly-increasing challenges of resource scarcity and climate change, but we must empower companies to deliver the level of commercial innovation that's now so desperately required," said James Byrne, partner at Sustainable Ventures and co-founder of the company's workspace division, Sustainable Workspaces. "This means providing ongoing access to partners, learning, investors and policy-makers so that they can continue to grow and innovate. County Hall provides the blueprint for further workspaces that we plan to roll out in other cities across the UK, supporting the spread of green jobs and delivering on the levelling-up agenda."

Sustainable Ventures and Sustainable Workspaces have supported 300 businesses since 2011. And among its members, nearly half of which are women-led, is sustainable menstrual products company DAME. Celia Pool, co-founder of DAME, said that the shared workspace model could provide a significant boost for early stage businesses. "Working amongst like-minded sustainable businesses really fosters a sense of community, as we know that despite running different companies, we're all pushing in the same direction," she said. "The Sustainable Ventures team has been so friendly and accommodating over the two years we've used their workspace, always ready to support us as we grow. We love working with Sustainable Ventures so much that we've moved with them to their incredible new site at County Hall."

Commenting on today's launch, Claire Holland, the Leader of Lambeth Council, said: "Lambeth is fast becoming the home of cutting-edge, low-carbon businesses and our partnership with Sustainable Ventures to create this vital space for entrepreneurs will create vital skilled green jobs for our residents.

"It will also see the council beginning to deliver on the recommendations from Lambeth's citizens' assembly on the climate crisis in which Lambeth residents called on local business and the public sector to work together in partnership to tackle the climate emergency."

Sustainable Ventures is also set to benefit from additional government funding, as part of a venture to support 200 cleantech companies over the next four years with grants from BEIS' Net Zero Innovation portfolio.