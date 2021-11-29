Agriculture: The blind spot in the COP26 methane deal

Reducing methane is in the hands of a small number of large multinational corporations, which have the resources to act, writes Changing Markets Foundation's Nusa Urbancic
Methane has typically been ignored in climate policy. However, this potent greenhouse gas has been getting increased political attention after scientists recently urged that rapidly reducing methane emissions...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial