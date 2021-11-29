Arrival, Octopus Energy, ITM Power, and OVO have been named among the leading lights of the UK's most valuable tech start-ups in a fresh analysis released today by the government, which estimates the country's top 12 'impact unicorns' have together attracted £2bn in investment over the past year.

The government said impact investment had risen 127 per cent in the UK since 2018, demonstrating how technology has become ever more important for tackling the world's biggests problems, such as climate change, escalating health risks, and food insecurity, and that investors are increasingly taking note.

Today, the government;s new analysis confirmed the UK is now home to 12 so-called 'impact unicorns' - start-up companies that have rapidly grown to be worth over $1bn or more in value and are focused on tackling major environmental or social challenges - with the list dominated by companies in the burgeoning green economy, led by electric bus developer Arrival, energy firm Octopus Energy, and hydrogen specialist ITM Power.

Others in the list, which was compiled by investor data specialist Dealroom, include electric air taxi developer Vertical Airspace, energy firm Ovo Energy, fuel cell developer Ceres Power Holdings, and battery manufacturer Britishvolt.

In addition, the government said there were now 22 further impact 'futurecorns' or high-growth scale-ups, which it said were on track to reach unicorn valuation in the coming years. Once again, many of these firms - which include alternative proteins start-up AgriProtein and fusion power research firm Tokamak Energy - are working within the UK green economy, the analysis shows.

Collectively, climate tech companies made up around 65 per cent of the deals in the impact investment space, while UK climate tech investments accounted for more than a quarter of all of these deals in Europe, the government said.

These companies sit at the top of almost 900 impact start-ups and scale-ups that are using technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), bid data, and blockchain to try and tackle global problems. Together, it said these firms now boast a combined worth of £50bn and have created over 35,000 jobs, with further growth expected in the coming years.

Luisa Alemany, associate professor of management practice in strategy and entrepreneurship at London Business School's Institute of Entrepreneurship and Private Capital, said the findings showed that impact investing and the UK clean technology sector were continuing to go from strength to strength in the UK.

"Impact investing has come a long way since its start in the late 90s when it was considered more of a philanthropic endeavour until investors realised these investments could deliver not only a social benefit but also a financial return," she explained. "At the heart of this is technology, as the way to scale social impact is by applying science and technology. From biotech to nanotech, cleantech, computer science and medicine, technology is not only improving our lives but finding solutions to these pressing problems that only entrepreneurs, with the right source of financing, can dare to solve."

Among the main successes detailed in today's analysis are Octopus Energy's £438m investment raise this year; electric car subscription service ONTO, which has raised £130m this year; and plastic waste recycler Plastic Energy, which has raised £123m this year.

The findings have been published by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) to tie-in with the Future Tech Forum, which is taking place this week in London. The event marks the end of the UK's presidency of the G7, and is expected to see ministers from governments around the world as well as a host of experts discuss how technology can help deliver some of the climate commitments agreed by nations at COP26 earlier this month, the government said.

Eric Archambeau, partner and co-founder at Astanor Ventures, also welcomed the impact investment figures released today. "There are some brilliant, impact-driven UK entrepreneurs who are developing innovative technologies to put nature back into the heart of the economy," he said. "It's solutions like these that will transform the economy from a system of extraction to one of regeneration, and entrepreneurs are the key drivers of this transition."