Cornish Lithium snaps up £18m of investment in bid to boost UK lithium supplies

Mining company Cornish Lithium has announced it has secured up to £18m of investment that will drive it closer to its aim of creating a domestic UK supply chain for lithium and other battery materials.

Specialist technology metals investor TechNet has agreed to invest an initial £9m at 13.5p per share. It will then have the option to invest a further £9m at 20p per share once the company completes a scoping study for the Trevalour hard rock lithium project, which is due to be completed by the end of June next year.

Demand for lithium, a key component of EV batteries, is set to grow rapidly as the UK and other countries work on their plans to phase out petrol and diesel cars. The majority of global lithium production takes place in Australia, Chile, and China and as such many other countries are now looking to tap domestic reserves of the mineral and enhance recycling infrastructure so as to help meet rising demand and reduce their reliance on foreign imports.

The UK government has identified the extraction and supply of minerals such as lithium as a priority. In March of this year, Cornish Lithium was announced as one of a number of companies to clinch funding from the government's £9.4m Automotive Transformation Fund which is geared at the development of innovative automotive technology.

Cornish Lithium said the latest investment was the first it had received from a financial institution and as such was a "key milestone" for the company. It said the proceeds would go towards the construction of a demonstration plant where processing technology it has licensed from Australian lithium miner Lepidico would be optimised.

Funds will also go towards feasibility studies for its flagship Trevalour mining project near St Austell and the geothermal evaluation of boreholes and the development of associated direct lithium extraction sites that could demonstrate the potential of mining lithium from geothermal waters in Cornwall, the firm said. It also touted plans to explore how heat from boreholes could be used to help decarbonise local industries.

Jeremy Wrathall, CEO and founder of Cornish Lithium, said the company had reached an "inflection point" where it now needed large-scale investment to progress.

"This funding underpins the Company's ambitions in Cornwall as we seek to progress our projects towards construction and commercial production," he said.

Wrathall added that TechMet's mission to build ethical and environmentally sound supply chains for the metals needed to ensure the success of the clean energy and electric vehicle revolution was "fully aligned" with the values of Cornish Lithium.

"As the world transitions towards electric vehicles a material lithium supply gap is looming, especially in the UK given the requirement for an estimated 75,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent by 2035, according to The Faraday Institution," Wrathall said. "Cornish Lithium intends to position itself as a key player in the necessary supply chains to bridge that gap."