The company using education to help save lives in India

Industry Voice: Schroders' Jonathan Fletcher explains how one consumer goods firm is helping to cut child mortality rates in India through water and sanitation programmes

As one the world's most populous countries, India faces some daunting challenges and companies operating there form part of the solution. At the heart of this story is Hindustan Unilever, the country's largest consumer goods business and a subsidiary of UK-listed Unilever.

Emerging markets fund manager Jonathan Fletcher says: "Each year 60,000 children under five die from diarrhoea caused by dirty water and poor sanitation, that's at least 166 children every day".

Armed with this information, Hindustan Unilever has launched an education programme to teach people about the importance of water and sanitation. Through this initiative, Hindustan Unilever is helping to save lives as well as providing much-needed hygiene products to households.

This article is sponsored by Schroders.

