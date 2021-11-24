Danske announces latest major PPA for Dogger Bank offshore wind farm

Tor Mosegaard, vice president and head of European Power Trading at Danske Commodities | Credit: Danske Commodities
Energy trader has agreed to offtake a total of 960MW from the giant North Sea offshore wind project

The world's largest offshore wind power project today welcomed its latest Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with energy trading company Danske Commodities.

Danske announced this morning it has signed a 15-year PPA to trade and balance 480MW from Dogger Bank C, one of three offshore wind projects that make up the giant Dogger Bank project off the north east coast of England.

Dogger Bank Offshore Wind Farm is currently under construction and is expected to become the biggest single source of offshore power in the world. It consists of three projects, Dogger Bank A, B, and C, each boasting 1.2 GW of capacity that together should take the site's total capacity to 3.6GW.

The latest PPA represents Danske's third offtake agreement with the project, following two 15-year PPAs for 240MW each with Dogger Bank A and B which were signed in August 2020. Danske's total offtake agreements with the project now stand at 960MW.

"Dogger Bank is a ground-breaking project, setting new world records and pioneering technology," said Tor Mosegaard, vice president and head of European Power Trading at Danske Commodities. "With Dogger Bank C now part of Danske Commodities' contract portfolio, we're proud to be selected as an offtaker for all three Dogger Bank projects."

The Dogger Bank Offshore Wind Farm is a joint venture between SSE Renewables and energy giants Equinor and Eni. SSE and Equinor both hold a 40 per cent stake in each Dogger Bank A, B, and C, with Eni holding the remaining 20 per cent in all three. The project is expected to start generating power in the summer of 2023.

This latest PPA contributes to Danske's portfolio of over 6,900MW of renewable energy capacity.   

