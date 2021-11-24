'Red flag': How electricity and car firms are still set to accelerate past the 1.5C climate threshold

Michael Holder
clock • 6 min read
Many major power companies still hold significant coal capacity | Credit: iStock
Image:

Many major power companies still hold significant coal capacity | Credit: iStock

Largest study of its kind shows almost all the world's most influential power utility and automotive firms are still a long way from being on a 'climate-safe' decarbonisation pathway

Nearly all the world's leading carmakers and electric utility companies are set to blow a hole in their individual carbon budgets for limiting global warming to 1.5C, with their continued overreliance...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

View profile
More from Michael Holder

'Perfectly placed to capitalise': Tidal energy awarded £20m pot in upcoming CfD auction

ASA draws ire from green campaigners over Land Rover ad ruling

Most read
01

Shell snaps up majority stake in floating wind project off Irish coast

19 November 2021 • 4 min read
02

UN highlights ultra-low carbon footprint of nuclear and renewables

22 November 2021 • 3 min read
03

'Whatever it takes, find a way': Ford sets goal of becoming world's largest EV maker

19 November 2021 • 3 min read
04

'The energy storage decade': Global capacity tipped for 20-fold increase by 2030

18 November 2021 • 3 min read
05

'A positive step': Government eyes further bans on range of single-use plastic items

20 November 2021 • 5 min read

More on Energy

IONITY was founded in 2017 | Credit: IONITY
Automotive

IONITY raises €700m to support installation of 5,500 fast charging points by 2025

Firm announces that BlackRock has become its latest investor, delivering a further boost to the charging network operators ambitious expansion plans

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 24 November 2021 • 2 min read
Boris Johnson on his visit to Bulb's new London HQ in July | Credit: Number 10
Energy

Green energy supplier Bulb collapses into administration as energy market woes worsen

UK's seventh-largest energy supplier enters administration, fuelling growing concern about stability of a market dogged by high wholesale gas prices

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 22 November 2021 • 5 min read
Government announces dual boost for UK EV charging network
Automotive

Government announces dual boost for UK EV charging network

Prime Minister confirms new build homes will have to install chargepoints, as National Highways unveils plans to boost service station chargers

James Murray
James Murray
clock 22 November 2021 • 4 min read