Government announces dual boost for UK EV charging network

The government has today announced a dual boost for the UK's electric vehicle charging network, confirming long anticipated rules to ensure all new-build homes have charge points installed and unveiling plans to deploy energy storage systems to support the roll out of fast chargers at service stations.

Speaking at the CBI annual conference this morning, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said all new build homes would have to include dedicated EV chargers from next year. "We will require new homes and buildings to have EV charging points - with another 145,000 charging points to be installed thanks to these regulations," he said.

The new measures, which were first proposed this summer, will apply to both homes and non-residential buildings, as well as renovations on properties with more than 10 parking spaces, the government said.

The news came on the same day as the government-owned National Highways agency announced plans to invest around £11m in Energy Storage Systems at service stations where grid constraints currently make it difficult to install rapid charging infrastructure.

The agency said the use of giant battery arrays would make it easier to deliver on the government's goal of deploying around 6,000 high powered chargers on the motorway network by 2035.

"We are working differently and innovating to support the switch to zero emission journeys," said Malcolm Wilkinson, head of energy for National Highways. "Whilst we have limited control over the number of petrol and diesel cars on the network, by supporting the expansion of the rapid charge points network, we hope to increase EV drivers' confidence for all types of journeys, both long and short.

"These new Energy Storage Systems and the rapid chargers they supply will ensure that motorists are unlikely to be caught without somewhere to charge, which is a fantastic move for drivers and the environment accelerating the speed in which we transition to new electric vehicles."

The move was welcomed by Transport Minister Trudy Harrison, who said: "Our vision is to have one of the best electric vehicle infrastructure networks in the world and we want charging to be quick and easy for all drivers. This additional investment will ease drivers' range anxiety as we continue to power up the green revolution."

Under the new plan, around 20 Energy Storage Systems will help boost the charging network "at the furthest reaches of the Strategic Road Network", allowing sites to store energy in quiet periods to provide rapid high-power charging at busy times, until those motorway services can obtain increased power directly from the grid for rapid charging themselves.

The new systems are expected to be installed over the next two years and National Highways said it is currently discussing the move with prospective suppliers.

The project is part of National Highways wider net zero strategy, which has also seen it invest in 72 new state-of-the-art Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) for it traffic officer rapid response fleet. The new vehicles are set to cut around 250 tonnes of CO2 emissions a year, while providing 4x4 capability and supporting a target to clear 86 per cent of motorway incidents within one hour.

The latest announcements follow a series of reports warning that as the UK's EV fleet rapidly expands there is a risk charging infrastructure will struggle to keep pace with demand, especially in rural areas.

Responding to the confirmation that new build homes are to install dedicated charge points, Shadow Business Secretary Ed Miliband said the government was not doing enough to address the "appalling divide" in EV charge point access between northern and southern parts of the country.

"The government is failing Britain's automotive companies and workers," he said. "Rather than step up to support the car industry in the global race for green technologies, ministers have stepped back and left manufacturers, workers and the public on their own, failing to take the action necessary to make the switch affordable for families hit by a cost of living crisis.

"To back the car industry and create jobs, Labour would bring forward ambitious proposals to spark an electric vehicle revolution in every part of the country.

"By extending the help to buy an electric car for those on lower and middle incomes and accelerating the roll-out of charging points in areas that have been left out, we would ensure that everyone could benefit and make the green transition fair."

Ross Easton, director of external affairs at the Energy Networks Association, hailed the announcement as "great news for those living in new homes", but warned more action was needed to boost charger access.

"We must make sure access to charging points is not exclusive - charging points must be accessible to everyone," he said. "To truly 'level up' charging point access and deliver on the COP26 electric vehicle pledges requires strategic planning at all levels of government, nationally and locally."