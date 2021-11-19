'Whatever it takes, find a way': Ford sets goal of becoming world's largest EV maker

The race to dominate the booming global electric vehicle (EV) market accelerated yesterday, after US auto giant announced plans to drastically increase production of its new zero emission models.

In a series of tweets, CEO Jim Farley, said its first wave of EV models were proving "wildly popular" and the task facing the company now was "to meet demand".

"We're approaching it like we did building ventilators & PPE for Covid," he said. "Whatever it takes, find a way. And it's working. We are now expecting to produce 600,000 EVs/yr globally by end of 2023. 2x our original plan. And that's BEFORE #BlueOvalCity & other EV sites come online."

He added that the company aims to "become the second biggest EV producer within the next couple years".

"Then as the huge investments we're making in EV and battery manufacturing come onstream and we rapidly expand our EV lineup, our ambition is for Ford to become the biggest EV maker in the world," he said.

Delivering on the target would take a remarkable performance from the US automaker given current market leader, Tesla, is expected to be selling a million EVs a year by 2023. Ford was also later to market with its EV range than leading global rivals such as GM and VW.

However, Farley insisted that the company was now seeing surging demand for its EVs and is set to expand its range rapidly in the coming years.

"Early EVs were good for the environment, but lacked emotion," he said. "That's changing. Ford's bet is different. We're taking iconic vehicles - Mustang, F-150, E-Transit - and making them even better as EVs. And more are on the way."

He added that the Mustang MachE was now selling on three continents and the F150 Linghtning has over 160,000 reservations.

Ford was one of the carmakers to sign up to a new declaration at the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow last week, signalling its support for a phase out of internal combustion engine cars and vans by 2040 at the latest.

The UK government coordinated initiative faced criticism from some green groups who highlighted how it lacked backing from a number of key governments and auto manufacturers. But insiders insisted the move underscored how support for a rapid transition to EVs had now reached critical mass.

Twenty-four countries, six major vehicle manufacturers - GM, Ford, Mercedes, BYD, Volvo, and JLR - 39 cities, states and regions, 28 corporate fleets, and 13 investors jointly signed the declaration calling for all new car and van sales to be zero emission by 2040 globally and 2035 in leading markets.

Moreover, research last week from Bloomberg New Energy Finance showed how 31 per cent of the global passenger vehicle market is now covered by vehicle manufacturer commitments to end sales of fossil fuel-powered vehicles.

The report also detailed how global sales of zero emission vehicles (ZEVs) have more than doubled since 2019 from 2.1 million to 5.3 million, while ZEVs are now forecast to account for 70 per cent of all new car sales in 2040, with this projection having doubled in the last five years. Moreover, nearly a fifth of all 2020 passenger vehicle sales were in countries that now have an internal combustion engine (ICE) phase-out date, up from just five per cent in 2019.