Zurich pledges not to underwrite new oil exploration projects

James Murray
clock • 2 min read
Major win for campaigners, as insurance giant further tightens fossil fuel underwriting policies

Zurich Insurance Group has promised to take "decisive" steps to reduce its exposure to fossil fuel projects and step up its support for the net zero transition, in a major victory for environmental campaigners.

During an investor presentation day yesterday, the insurance giant reportedly confirmed it would no longer underwrite new greenfield oil exploration projects, unless meaningful net zero transition plans were in place.

It also pledged to completely end underwriting of thermal coal projects by 2030 in wealthy countries and by 2040 in the rest of the world, unless companies seeking cover had independently approved science-based emissions reduction targets in place.

And it said it would formalise its policy not to underwrite oil and gas drilling and production projects in the Arctic, although according to reports the company already refrains from underwriting such projects.

The company also stressed that it would ramp up its support for the clean energy sector in support of its membership of the Net Zero Insurance Alliance and the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), which pledged to shift $130tr of investments into line with net zero goals by 2050.

The GFANZ group faced criticism from some quarters, with environmental campaigners highlighting how many of the banks, investors, and insurers in the alliance continue to support fossil fuel projects.

As such, Zurich's announcement was welcomed by campaigners who have long-argued insurance firms that wish to move their portfolios towards net zero emissions should decline to provide cover for high carbon projects.

"Zurich's policy on oil and coal has been long overdue and shows that the public pressure on fossil fuel insurers is working," Campax climate campaigner Angelina Dobler told Insurance Business.

However, she added that "while the small steps of no longer insuring new greenfield oil exploration projects and oil and gas drilling in the Arctic are certainly welcome, they are far from enough. As a self-proclaimed leader in climate change, Zurich has an obligation to stop insuring all new oil and gas projects, now".

The move comes in the same week as Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed she does not think the controversial new Cambo oil field should be given the go-ahead. It also follows the launch at the COP26 Climate Summit of the new Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance, which brought together a number of national and regional governments that are committed to ending all new oil and gas exploration and production.

