Royal Pharmaceutical Society pledges to divest from fossil fuels

The Royal Pharmaceutical Society (RPS) yesterday announced it will divest from fossil fuels by the end of 2022 at the latest, after the RPS Assembly decided to amend its investment strategy in a bid to becoming more environmentally responsible.

Claire Anderson, president of RPS, said that the decision was made following careful consideration and as such the RPS will now instruct its investment managers to cease all remaining financial investments in fossil fuels as soon as possible.

The RPS said that it recognised its previous approach of 'responsible investing' whereby it aimed to use its funds to drive change at carbon intensive firms "was not great enough to balance out the negative impacts of climate change".

"We're committed to tackling the climate and ecological emergency both as an organisation and working with colleagues across the pharmacy profession," said Anderson. "But pharmacy can't act alone. We're calling on the pharmaceutical industry, governments across GB and other stakeholders to work with us to make the changes that are needed to tackle the climate emergency."

The move marks another win for the global divestment campaign, which has called on pension funds, businesses, academic institutions, and professional bodies to remove fossil fuel firms from their endowments and funds, arguing that such moves will help push up the cost of capital for carbon intensive firms and erode their social license to operate.

Many leading institutional investors have rejected the campaign, despite setting targets to transition their investment portfolios to net zero emissions, arguing that it is more effective to work with the polluting firms in which they hold stakes to encourage them to decarbonise.

In related news, Luton Borough Council this week unanimously passed a motion calling on the Bedfordshire Pension Fund to disinvest its fossil fuel. The pension fund reportedly holds nearly £40m in fossil fuel stocks, but has now been asked to undertake an assessment of its investment portfolio with a view to divesting from coal, oil and gas companies by 2023 and ramping up investments in clean energy firms.