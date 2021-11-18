Royal Pharmaceutical Society pledges to divest from fossil fuels

clock • 2 min read
Royal Pharmaceutical Society pledges to divest from fossil fuels

The president of the RPS said the group had taken the decision to alter its investment strategy in the latest win for the global divestment campaign

The Royal Pharmaceutical Society (RPS) yesterday announced it will divest from fossil fuels by the end of 2022 at the latest, after the RPS Assembly decided to amend its investment strategy in a bid to becoming more environmentally responsible.

Claire Anderson, president of RPS, said that the decision was made following careful consideration and as such the RPS will now instruct its investment managers to cease all remaining financial investments in fossil fuels as soon as possible.

The RPS said that it recognised its previous approach of 'responsible investing' whereby it aimed to use its funds to drive change at carbon intensive firms "was not great enough to balance out the negative impacts of climate change".

"We're committed to tackling the climate and ecological emergency both as an organisation and working with colleagues across the pharmacy profession," said Anderson. "But pharmacy can't act alone. We're calling on the pharmaceutical industry, governments across GB and other stakeholders to work with us to make the changes that are needed to tackle the climate emergency."

The move marks another win for the global divestment campaign, which has called on pension funds, businesses, academic institutions, and professional bodies to remove fossil fuel firms from their endowments and funds, arguing that such moves will help push up the cost of capital for carbon intensive firms and erode their social license to operate.

Many leading institutional investors have rejected the campaign, despite setting targets to transition their investment portfolios to net zero emissions, arguing that it is more effective to work with the polluting firms in which they hold stakes to encourage them to decarbonise.

In related news, Luton Borough Council this week unanimously passed a motion calling on the Bedfordshire Pension Fund to disinvest its fossil fuel. The pension fund reportedly holds nearly £40m in fossil fuel stocks, but has now been asked to undertake an assessment of its investment portfolio with a view to divesting from coal, oil and gas companies by 2023 and ramping up investments in clean energy firms.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Bea Tridimas

View profile
More from Bea Tridimas

Tevva secures $57m boost to scale up production of zero-emissions trucks

'Fossil fuel free flying': RAF completes first flight with synthetic fuel

Most read
01

Accenture and Envision Group team up for net zero services push

12 November 2021 • 1 min read
02

Corporate CO2 can be measured exhaustively, accurately, and frequently: Let AI do the job

12 November 2021 • 2 min read
03

COP26: Countries reach historic agreement to tackle fossil fuels and accelerate climate action

13 November 2021 • 7 min read
04

In defence of COP26

15 November 2021 • 13 min read
05

Rio Tinto powers up battery plans with InoBat investment

16 November 2021 • 2 min read

More on Investment

Tevva's new 7.5 tonne electric truck is the company's first truck designed for mass production in the UK | Credit:Tevva
Haulage

Tevva secures $57m boost to scale up production of zero-emissions trucks

Electric truck developer unveiled plans for its first London-based manufacturing plant earlier in the year and plans to produce 3,000 electric trucks a year

Bea Tridimas
clock 18 November 2021 • 2 min read
Nicola Sturgeon declares Cambo oil project 'should not get the green light'
Infrastructure

Nicola Sturgeon declares Cambo oil project 'should not get the green light'

Scottish First Minister confirms her opposition to controversial project, drawing clear dividing line with Westminster government

James Murray
James Murray
clock 17 November 2021 • 2 min read
'Time to deliver': SSE unveils £12.5bn net zero investment programme
Investment

'Time to deliver': SSE unveils £12.5bn net zero investment programme

Energy giant unveils plans to increase capital investment in renewables by 65 per cent as it confirms more ambitious 2030 emissions reduction targets

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 17 November 2021 • 4 min read