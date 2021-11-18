Tevva secures $57m boost to scale up production of zero-emissions trucks

Tevva's new 7.5 tonne electric truck is the company's first truck designed for mass production in the UK | Credit:Tevva

Electric truck company Tevva has this week announced that it has attracted $57m in investment to help develop its new London manufacturing facility and scale up production of its 7.5 tonne electric truck.

The company announced plans for its first manufacturing plant in London in October, following the launch of the Tevva Truck, the company's first 7.5-tonne electric truck designed for mass production in the UK.

The new funds will go towards completing the engineering build, test and design, and production line assembly and tooling phase of the project, which will allow the company to initiate production of its trucks. The company has said it expects to deliver the first trucks from the third quarter of 2022.

"We are thrilled to have received this latest investment and excited to kick off production of our pioneering electric truck in London," said Asher Bennett, founder and CEO of Tevva. "Following hot on the heels of COP26, this funding represents a rapid response to the latest targets and commitments. Mass production of our third-generation truck will help fleet operators take tangible action without compromising the economics of their business and, we believe, can enable ambitious government targets to be met ahead of schedule."

Tevva has now raised $70m in investments over the past year to support its ambition of becoming a global manufacturer of zero-emission electric trucks.

"Over the coming years we will continue to develop new electric and hydrogen truck technologies and execute our innovation roadmap to enable our vehicles to go further, whilst optimising driver experience and vehicle safety," Bennett said. "This is a pivotal moment for our business and we welcome our new investors on board the Tevva journey, which is set to be characterised by global growth."

The company is aiming to produce 3,000 vehicles at its new plant and expects its Tevva Trucks to remove 10 million tonnes of global CO2 emissions by 2030, the equivalent of taking one million cars off the road.

The move comes amidst growing demand for electric vans and trucks as leading fleet operators work to deliver on their net zero targets. The sector was given a further boost last week at the COP26 Climate Summit after the UK government confirmed plans ban the sale of fossil fuelled heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) from 2040 and a coalition of corporates announced plans to drive demand for electric trucks in a bid to drive cost reductions that can make the technology cost competitive with conventional vehicles.