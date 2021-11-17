The government has launched a new £27m funding pot to help farmers boost productivity and curb emissions in support of the farming sector's pledge to deliver net zero emissions by 2040.

The Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs (Defra) yesterday confirmed new funding is now available through the Farming Equipment and Technology Fund and Farming Transformation Fund.

The Farming Equipment and Technology Fund provides grants for equipment from a set list of technologies that can improve productivity and reduce environmental impacts, including electronic seeders, chemical-free disinfection systems,and solar powered electric fences.

Meanwhile, the Farming Transformation Fund offers support for the deployment of more substantial technologies, such as enhanced water management systems that can improve irrigation or deliver new on-farm reservoirs.

"I'm pleased to offer support to eligible farmers through the new Farming Investment Fund to invest in technology and infrastructure to boost productivity and deliver environmental benefits," said Farming Minister Victoria Prentis. "Investing in new technology and equipment on farm has a real impact on productivity and yields, as well as a benefit for the environment as we build on the historic commitments of COP26."

The government said the funding would support its wider net zero strategy and build on its £124m Nature for Climate Fund, which aims to help restore approximately 280,000 hectares of peat in England by 2050 and treble woodland creation in England by the end of this Parliament.

The funding will also complement the government's wide-ranging farming subsidy reforms, which are set to ensure payments to farmers and landowners are linked to their environmental performance and provision of ecosystem services, replacing the current system where they are paid based on the amount of land they own.

Rural Payments Agency chief executive Paul Caldwell said: "Innovation and technology have a real-life impact across the farming sector, so I'm delighted to be able to help unlock this potential for many farmers through the Farming Investment Fund. I know how popular these schemes are so I would encourage those eligible to make an application for this valuable support."

The deadline for the Farming Equipment and Technology Fund is the 7 January 2022 at midday, while applications for the Farming Transformation Fund can be made online until the 12 January 2022, with the deadline to complete full applications falling on 30 June 2022.

In related news, The White Rose Forest Partnership today unveiled plans to plant seven million trees across North and West Yorkshire over the next four years.

The plan is supported by a partnership of experts from the Forestry Commission, national park authorities, local government, charities, community groups, and businesses in North and West Yorkshire, and is backed by increased funding for tree planting following the launch last year of the government's Nature for Climate fund.

The group said the plan should deliver 3,500 hectares of tree cover in support of a long term vision that could see tree canopy in the region expand from 11 per cent in 2018 to 19 per cent by 2050.

The White Rose Forest partnership recently commissioned the United Bank of Carbon team at the University of Leeds to scientifically assess how much CO2 could be removed from the atmosphere through tree planting across North and West Yorkshire. It found that if tree cover was increased to 19 per cent by 2050 931 kilotonnes of CO2 could be sequestered annually, equating to 50 per cent of the remaining residual carbon emissions within the region.

The launch of the new plan was welcomed by Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, who said: "When I was elected, I pledged to do everything in my power to tackle the climate and environment emergency. Last month, I launched the West Yorkshire Climate and Environment plan to set out how we will transition to a net zero carbon economy by 2038.

"The importance of trees for our environment, the wellbeing of our communities and the future of our planet cannot be overestimated. This was underlined by the recent global commitment to end and reverse deforestation at the UN COP26 climate summit.

"With the funding and expertise now available via the White Rose Forest partnership, we have never been in a better position to plant more trees here in North and West Yorkshire and enjoy the huge benefits they provide."