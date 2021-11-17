ASOS launch circular fashion guide for designers and brands

Leading e-commerce site ASOS has launched a new push to help the fashion industry transition to a circular economy with the release of a new interactive resource.

In collaboration with the Centre for Sustainable Fashion (CSF) at London College of Fashion, the company yesterday published the ASOS Circular Design Guidebook, which breaks down ASOS' nine circular design strategies and details how they can be applied in practice by brands and designers.

The guidebook also provides a technical guide for manufacturing garments without wasting materials, information on choosing suitable materials and recycling techniques, and examples of circular design from across the industry.

"This guide builds on a long-term partnership between ASOS and Centre for Sustainable Fashion at London College of Fashion, aiming to change the direction of fashion. The aims are bold and ambitious, it's about valuing nature - our only source of wealth - and making that economically viable and valuable," said Professor Dilys Williams, director at the Centre for Sustainable Fashion.

"We have a good start: nature is the most experienced, most talented designer we can learn from and each one of us is a part of nature, so for us to thrive, we must ensure that nature thrives. Designing and developing product uses skills, including ingenuity and imagination, to improve a situation, but unless it improves life, it isn't good design. By making our starting point good design we harness the ability to create meaningful change in the industry."

ASOS developed its circular design strategies in collaboration with CSF and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, as part of the Foundation's Make Fashion Circular initiative that aims for clothes to be made from renewable inputs, used more, and "made to be made again". ASOS's design strategies include using innovative or recycled materials, minimising waste, upcycling, and prioritising durability and versatility in design.

CSF and ASOS first partnered in 2018 and have since trained all ASOS designers and relevant commercial teams in circular design principles. The guidebook represents the next stage in their partnership and follows on from the launch of ASOS' revamped sustainability strategy, Fashion with Integrity, in September, which placed circularity among the company's top sustainability goals.

Simon Platts, responsible sourcing director at ASOS, said: "Launching this guidebook together with CSF means we can help accelerate the transition to circular design across the entire fashion industry, critical to achieving the sustainability we all want to see. This in-depth, accessible and easy-to-use resource should prove invaluable to other brands, designers and students looking to implement circular design in practice and marks the next step in our journey to Be More Circular through Fashion with Integrity."