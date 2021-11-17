Study: Corporate climate inaction could wipe $150bn a year off financial markets

Every year that oil and gas, power, coal, and car companies fail to take rapid action to align their operations with global climate goals post-2026 could wipe $150bn off financial markets.

That is according to a new study from the Oxford Sustainable Finance Group and non-profit think tank 2° Investing Initiative, which analysed the cumulative impact that slow progress on climate action from publicly listed companies in emissions-intensive sectors would have on global financial markets.

The report - the first to be published by the partners' joint Climate Stress-Testing and Scenarios Project (CSTS) - found the overall estimated cost to the financial sector could reach around $2.2tr in total if the companies surveyed took action within the next five years. But it also calculates that financial costs will soar by an additional $150bn for each year beyond 2026 where ambitious climate action is further delayed.

Moritz Baer, lead author and project manager of the CSTS, said the research highlighted that even an early transition that accelerated before 2026 was likely to be disorderly.

"Our research highlights that we have already reached a point where an orderly transition might not even be possible anymore," he said. "We hope that our findings will spur more rapid and concerted action by policymakers and financial institutions, given that the further we delay the transition, the more these costs to the financial system and society will increase."

To reach their conclusions, the researchers looked at 598 companies across the automotive, oil and gas, coal and power sector, with $8.7tr in market capitalisation. Additional costs for the financial sector were calculated by modelling the impact of climate-related transition risks on companies' equity value and probability of default.

The researchers warned that the annual additional costs are set to increase the longer companies delay their transition, and have warned financial institutions with the greatest portfolio exposure to at-risk firms would bear the greatest cost. They also noted that the costs set out in the study represent a conservative estimate, predicting that costs could be considerably higher when factoring in climate impacts on other sectors and non-listed companies.

Dr Ben Caldecott, director of the Oxford Sustainable Finance Group and the Lombard Odier associate professor of sustainable finance at the University of Oxford, said the findings highlighted the need for financiers to push portfolio companies to rapidly decarbonise and enhance their understanding and assessment of climate risk.

"This report for the first time estimates the potential costs to the financial sector for each year that firms delay climate action," he said. "These costs are large and rise quickly with every delay. It demonstrates that policymakers, central banks, and supervisors need to move quickly to accelerate climate action from polluting companies, and that they need to develop supervisory capabilities to track and manage down these costs and the risks they create for individual financial firms and the financial system as a whole."

The report finds that companies surveyed are currently "insufficiently aligned" with the net zero transition and have warned that even an early transition in 2026 is "likely to be disorderly".

Jakob Thomae, executive director at the 2° Investing Initiative, said the findings underscored the excessive costs of failing to act to tackle the climate crisis. "While governments and financial institutions are delaying climate action over the allegedly prohibitive costs, this report underscores the bill that awaits us if we don't act now," he said. "We're proud to partner with the Oxford Sustainable Finance Group at the University of Oxford on this critical new research and look forward to working with them on future assessments of the impact of climate risks on financial system stability."

The research comes just days after governments at the COP26 Climate Summit agreed the Glasgow Climate Pact, which called on countries to strengthen their national climate action plans from next year so as to accelerate efforts to move the world on to a warming trajectory that can keep temperature increases below 1.5C.