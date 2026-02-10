KPMG's global head of ESG strategy, transformation and implementation discusses the importance of 'better connecting' science and finance
As a partner at KPMG and the firm's global head of ESG strategy, transformation, and implementation in the UK, Simon Weaver takes the lead on climate risk and strategy for the consultancy giant. He helps...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis