Morrisons buys stake in Fife recycling plant in bid to hit plastic goals

Morrisons is claiming to be the first UK supermarket to take ownership of its recycling operations, after purchasing a significant stake in a new site in Fife, Scotland which aims to process 'hard-to-recycle' plastics, like chocolate wrappers, crisp packets, salad bags and plastic film.

The supermarket chain said the site will be able to turn 15,000 tonnes of flexible plastic packaging into plastic flakes, pellets, and boards which can then be turned into new plastic products, as well as ‘Ecosheets' which can be recycled again at the end of their life. It said it was also exploring ways to use the recycled material from the site for store fixtures and fittings.

The investment is designed to help Morrisons achieve its pledge to recycle and reuse the same amount of plastic at its recycling facilities as it puts on to the market by 2025. It is also aiming to reduce its own brand plastic packaging by 50 per cent by the same year.

"Lots of work has been done by retailers to reduce plastic, but little to recycle what remains," said Jamie Winter, procurement director Morrisons. "We're taking on that challenge and making a significant investment in a state-of-the-art soft plastic recycling site. It'll take problematic plastics, recycle them here in the UK, and give them a new life. And by 2025 we want to increase our capability to be able to recycle and reuse the equivalent amount of plastic we put out on to the market within our own facilities."

The plant, which is co-owned and being constructed by Yes Recycling, will process plastics collected by Fife Council's household kerbside collection service, according to the update. The scheme will establish the Scottish council as one of just a handful of local councils that will segregate hard-to-recycle plastic from customer collections and send it to a recycling facility, Morrisons said.

Morrisons investment in the facility was welcomed by Helen Bird, strategic technical manager in plastics at recycling charity WRAP. "While we need to reduce unnecessary plastic, when it comes to recycling we need to make it as simple for people as possible," she said. "Packaging design needs to be improved and we need to get collection services rolled out across the nation - from people's homes in the future and from supermarkets in the interim. But ensuring the material is actually remanufactured into new products or packaging is key - that is after all the whole point of recycling."