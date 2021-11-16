Morrisons buys stake in Fife recycling plant in bid to hit plastic goals

Cecilia Keating
clock • 2 min read
Facility will recycle soft plastics, like crisp packets and chocolate wrappers | Credit: Morrisons
Image:

Facility will recycle soft plastics, like crisp packets and chocolate wrappers | Credit: Morrisons

Investment will allow supermarket chain to meet its aim of recycling as much plastic as it puts out to market by 2025, according to update

Morrisons is claiming to be the first UK supermarket to take ownership of its recycling operations, after purchasing a significant stake in a new site in Fife, Scotland which aims to process 'hard-to-recycle' plastics, like chocolate wrappers, crisp packets, salad bags and plastic film.

The supermarket chain said the site will be able to turn 15,000 tonnes of flexible plastic packaging into plastic flakes, pellets, and boards which can then be turned into new plastic products, as well as ‘Ecosheets' which can be recycled again at the end of their life. It said it was also exploring ways to use the recycled material from the site for store fixtures and fittings.

The investment is designed to help Morrisons achieve its pledge to recycle and reuse the same amount of plastic at its recycling facilities as it puts on to the market by 2025. It is also aiming to reduce its own brand plastic packaging by 50 per cent by the same year.

"Lots of work has been done by retailers to reduce plastic, but little to recycle what remains," said Jamie Winter, procurement director Morrisons. "We're taking on that challenge and making a significant investment in a state-of-the-art soft plastic recycling site. It'll take problematic plastics, recycle them here in the UK, and give them a new life. And by 2025 we want to increase our capability to be able to recycle and reuse the equivalent amount of plastic we put out on to the market within our own facilities."

The plant, which is co-owned and being constructed by Yes Recycling, will process plastics collected by Fife Council's household kerbside collection service, according to the update. The scheme will establish the Scottish council as one of just a handful of local councils that will segregate hard-to-recycle plastic from customer collections and send it to a recycling facility, Morrisons said.

Morrisons investment in the facility was welcomed by Helen Bird, strategic technical manager in plastics at recycling charity WRAP. "While we need to reduce unnecessary plastic, when it comes to recycling we need to make it as simple for people as possible," she said. "Packaging design needs to be improved and we need to get collection services rolled out across the nation - from people's homes in the future and from supermarkets in the interim. But ensuring the material is actually remanufactured into new products or packaging is key - that is after all the whole point of recycling."

Related Topics

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

UK Export Finance earmarks £217m for Turkey's largest solar plant

BusinessGreen Leaders Awards spotlight: Andrew Brooks, head of cocoa sustainability at Olam International

Most read
01

Accenture and Envision Group team up for net zero services push

12 November 2021 • 1 min read
02

'Momentous day': Environment Bill finally becomes law, but green groups warn of 'gaping holes' in UK legislation

09 November 2021 • 6 min read
03

Corporate CO2 can be measured exhaustively, accurately, and frequently: Let AI do the job

12 November 2021 • 2 min read
04

The dawn of the digital lighting metropolis

10 November 2021 • 5 min read
05

COP26: Countries reach historic agreement to tackle fossil fuels and accelerate climate action

13 November 2021 • 7 min read

More on Recycling

Rio Tinto powers up battery plans with InoBat investment
Supply chain

Rio Tinto powers up battery plans with InoBat investment

Mining giant announces investment in Slovakian R&D centre in support of plans to develop European 'battery ecosystem'

James Murray
James Murray
clock 16 November 2021 • 2 min read
'Please Enjoy Sustainably' will be printed in an eye-catching position on Tennents cans to encourage recycling | Credit:Tennents
Recycling

'Drink sustainably': Tennents launches new packaging recycling push

Drinks brand to print a new message on its cans from 2022 in a bid to help boost recycling rates

Bea Tridimas
clock 16 November 2021 • 2 min read
Credit: Shell
Energy

Shell claims ditching Netherlands for UK can 'accelerate' its net zero strategy

Oil and gas giant proposes simplified share structure as it faces growing investor and activist pressure to decarbonise

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 15 November 2021 • 3 min read