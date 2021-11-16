The company using agricultural waste to power your car

clock • 1 min read

VIDEO: In Schroders' latest MyStory series, fund manager Bob Kaynor introduces Darling Ingredients, the company turning animal fats into biodiesel

Approximately 1.2 per cent of the world's agricultural land is taken up producing pet food alone.

Darling Ingredients, the US agri-food business with more than 200 processing plants on five continents, recycles inedible meat by-products into pet food and other animal feed, as well as ingredients for the pharmaceutical sector.

It has succeeded in becoming one of the only global producers of sustainable ingredients from protein products. But it is not stopping there.

More recently, Darling Ingredients shifted its focus to biodiesel. Using the waste products from its core agricultural solutions business it now creates renewable biofuel. This is not only a benefit to the environment, but also cost-effective - using the waste oils and fats that would otherwise remain unused.

As Bob Kaynor explains in this video: "Beyond the environmental benefits of turning otherwise unusable waste into low carbon fuel, the potential for economic returns is substantial."

This article and video are sponsored by Schroders.

