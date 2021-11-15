Rolls-Royce teams up with SDCL to offer sustainable energy subscription service

Customers will soon be able to subscribe to sustainable electricity and heat services provided by Rolls-Royce, after the engineering giant last week agreed to provide a range of Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) solutions in partnership with global investment firm Sustainable Development Capital (SDCL).

The partnership was agreed on the sidelines of the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow and will see Rolls-Royce work with SDCL, among other partners, to design, finance, build, and operate new EaaS projects.

EaaS business models allow customers to pay for an energy service via subscription, removing the need for any up-front investment in new clean tech and energy efficient infrastructure. Rolls-Royce will provide a subscription service for sustainably generated heat or electricity, in a bid to remove financial barriers to clean energy, the company said.

"Energy-as-a-Service is particularly interesting for companies that need to adapt their energy supply to new circumstances - be it an expansion for which more power is needed or an adaptation to new regulatory requirements, such as emissions guidelines," said Andreas Görtz, vice president of Power Generation at Rolls-Royce Power Systems.

"Because this often involves investing in equipment, such as a microgrid, that requires expertise to operate, it's a challenge for customers to do this on their own. By offering Energy-as-a-Service, we can help them overcome that challenge."

EaaS projects could include anything from providing remote communities with sustainable and reliable power, to supplying industrial parks with green energy or replacing inefficient energy equipment in mines, the company explained. Rolls-Royce is set to provide energy systems through the new service that include smaller plants using combined heat and power units, battery containers, and complex microgrid solutions.

The company said it will also expand its power solutions range under its mtu brand over the coming years to include new technologies such as hydrogen-powered engines, fuel cell systems and combustion engines that can be operated with sustainable fuels such as e-diesel and hydrotreated vegetable oils.

Commenting on the new agreement, Perry Kuiper, president of Sustainable Power Solutions at Rolls-Royce Power Systems, said: "Industrial companies and other businesses that rely on environmentally and climate-friendly energy can avoid ever-increasing energy and grid connection costs as a benefit from our new Energy-as-a-Service offering. We use our own new mtu technologies, our system expertise and our global network of partners and service locations to offer our customers an efficient and reliable energy supply on their way to climate neutrality. With SDCL, we have a strong financial partner on board that has successfully developed and financed clean energy, energy efficiency and decentralised energy infrastructure projects since 2007."

Jonathan Maxwell, CEO and founder of SDCL, also welcomed the new partnership. "SDCL was established to facilitate investment in environmental infrastructure markets," he said. "The company has always focused on investing in projects that are good for the environment, good for people and commercially sustainable. We believe that with our new partner Rolls-Royce, we will be able to pursue these objectives even faster. Companies that want to avoid high investment costs for their own energy plant and focus on their core business, but still want an energy supply that is precisely designed to meet their needs, will be well served by our new offering."