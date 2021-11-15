The finalisation of the Glasgow Climate Pact late on Saturday evening has sparked a wave of celebrations and recriminations, with nations insisting the deal represents a significant step forward for global efforts to avert a worsening climate crisis, while lamenting the dramatic late decision to water down the text's commitment to "phase out unabated coal power".

Three days of round the clock negotiations culminated late on Saturday in a dramatic move by China and India to change the final text of the agreement to replace a line on "phasing out unabated coal power" to a vaguer commitment to "phase down coal power".

Speaking to Channel 4 News yesterday, Sharma confirmed the two Asian superpowers had threatened to torpedo the entire deal if the wording was not changed.

As such, the US and EU consented to the proposed change and delegations from around the world backed an agreement which also calls on countries to strengthen their national climate action plans next year, increases adaptation funding, establishes processes for discussing increases to climate finance, and crucially finalises six years of negotiations about the rulebook to the Paris Agreement.

However, Sharma reportedly insisted that China and India set out the proposed late change to the text on the plenary floor, meaning that India's Bhupender Yadav publicly revealed the new wording to delegations and the world's media.

The changes sparked fierce criticism in the hall, including from the EU and climate vulnerable states who insisted that ultimately coal had to be phased out. But with the overarching deal on the line countries backed the compromise wording, and after a tearful apology over how the transparent negotiating process had been hijacked at the last, Sharma brought the gavel down on the Glasgow Climate Pact.

Speaking yesterday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson acknowledged it was disappointing the language on coal had been watered down, but he argued there was little meaningful difference between "phasing out" and "phasing down" coal usage and insisted that overall the Summit had delivered a raft of important breakthroughs.

He also reflected on how ultimately the COP26 Presidency had little choice but to accept the new wording. "We can lobby, we can cajole, we can encourage, but we cannot force sovereign nations to do what they do not wish to do," he said. "It's ultimately their decision to make and they must stand by it." He added that the Summit deserved a grade of "more than 6/10".

Speaking alongside Johnson at a Downing Street, Sharma said that COP26 had delivered on its primary goal, although he also counselled that hopes of 'keeping 1.5C' depended entirely on whether or not governments are willing to strengthen their decarbonisation plans as quickly as possible.

"We set out by saying we wanted to keep 1.5C within reach - we did do that," he said, adding that while "there was one really tense hour where I did feel the weight of the world on my shoulders" the final deal represented a significant step forward for global climate action.

His comments were echoed by US Climate Envoy John Kerry, who yesterday argued that the Summit had left the world "closer than we have ever been before to avoiding climate chaos and securing cleaner air, safer water and a healthier planet".

However, the agreement of the Glasgow Climate Pact sparked a remarkably wide range of reactions, with some commentators welcoming the progress that had been made and others slamming whole Summit as a "travesty".

There was particular anger among developing nations at the refusal of the US and others to sign off on proposals for a Loss and Damage Facility for mobilising funding for countries that experience loss and damage as a result of climate change.

The final agreement did establish a new formal 'dialogue' to try and advance talks on the topic. But while Scotland last week became the first country to pay into a formal loss and damage fund, the US and others remain hugely wary of proposals that they fear could be interpreted as an admission of liability for climate damages. As such, proposals from the G77 group of developing nations for a new funding facility were repeatedly blocked by industrialised nations, sparking accusations that the rich world was imposing a grave injustice on the countries that are most vulnerable to climate impacts.

Business groups gave the pact a more positive welcome, while acknowledging that urgent action was now needed at a national and regional level to ensure decarbonisation pledges are both strengthened and delivered upon.

The World Business Council for Sustainable Development said COP26 would be "seen as an inflection point for global climate recovery", adding that "alongside the core negotiations, public-private co-operation has delivered great progress".

Similarly, Eliot Whittington, director at the UK and European Corporate Leaders Groups, hailed how "Glasgow has triggered a wave of new commitments and actions and we welcome not only what has been achieved but the energy that has been generated around the summit".

"COP26 hasn't kept us on a path for warming levels below the vital 1.5C, but if the range of commitments from governments, business and investors to deliver real action is reflected in and inspires more ambitious new targets next year then we still have a chance of doing this - that is insufficient but undeniable and positive progress," he said. "But there is understandable caution from all sides about whether these warm words will result in real change and for every plan or pledge in the right direction we need to know how and when these will be delivered, and what mechanisms will be used to measure progress. We must not fritter away any time misunderstanding the difference between the green economy and greenwash."

Green groups also gave the new Pact a mixed welcome, acknowledging progress had been made while warning that urgent action was still required if the agreement is to deliver on the promise to "keep 1.5C alive".

"It's meek, it's weak and the 1.5C goal is only just alive, but a signal has been sent that the era of coal is ending - and that matters," said Greenpeace International Executive Director Jennifer Morgan. "While the deal recognises the need for deep emissions cuts this decade, those commitments have been punted to next year. Young people who've come of age in the climate crisis won't tolerate many more outcomes like this. Why should they when they're fighting for their futures?"

The scale of the diplomatic challenge in getting countries to actually strengthen their national climate action plans - or nationally determined contributions (NDCs) in the UN jargon - was quickly underlined yesterday when the Australian government issued a pointed statement pointing to its position as a major energy exporter and its support for regional and rural communities, while insisting its emissions targets for 2030 are "fixed", despite widespread accusations that they are not compatible with a 1.5C warming trajectory.

Meanwhile, it remains unclear what role Sharma will play in tackling this diplomatic challenge. He is set to remain COP26 President until the start of COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh next year, but the Sunday Times reported yesterday suggested he could also be invited to head up a new department tasked with driving the UK's net zero transition.

However, the proposals have immediately sparked a Whitehall turf war with Sharma's replacement as Business Sectetary, Kwasi Kwarteng, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, and Chancellor Rishi Sunak all said to be opposed to the idea. One insider told the Sunday Times the fear was the department would be "captured by the green lobby" and become "the biggest begging bowl in Whitehall outside the NHS".

Critics of the move also highlighted how when climate policy was the preserve of the Department of Energy and Climate Change, the issue was more easily sidelined in Cabinet than has been the case since it has been integrated into the Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy.

However, there is also a widespread expectation that Johnson will want to reward Sharma with a senior role, and business groups and environmental campaigners have long argued there is an urgent need to ensure the net zero transition is better managed right across government and provided with adequate support from the Treasury.

There are also reports that Sharma could be considered for a diplomatic role or a position at the UN.