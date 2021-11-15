Aleph Farms cooks up roadmap to net zero emissions

Aleph Farms has signed an MoU with ENGIE to help transform its energy consumption on its road to net zero
Cultured meat company has announced partnerships with ENGIE and CE Delft in support of its transition to net zero emissions

Leading lab-grown meat innovator Aleph Farms has released a new roadmap for achieving net zero emissions across its supply chain by 2030.

The pioneer of non-genetically engineered cultured beef steaks announced its net zero targets in April 2020, pledging to reach net zero within its own operations by 2025, in advance of achieving net zero emissions throughout its entire supply chain by 2030.

And last week the company announced new strategic partneships with ENGIE and CE Delft in support of its net zero carbon roadmap, which outlines how it intends to eliver on its goals. The company also confirmed it will offset or 'inset' - offsetting within its own supply chain - any unavoidable remaining emissions alongside investments in decarbonising its production lines and supply chains.

"The production of food is one of the largest sources of greenhouse gas emissions on the planet today, and a driving reason why Aleph Farms is making long-term sustainability a top priority," said Dr. Lee Recht, vice president of sustainability at Aleph Farms.

"Our roadmap represents significant research that will enable us to fulfill our commitment to total net zero within this decade and we strongly encourage other companies within the agrifood ecosystem to work to eliminate their carbon footprint as soon as possible." 

As part of the roadmap to net zero, Aleph Farms aims to transition to renewable energy and optimise its energy efficiency. As such Aleph Farms has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with ENGIE Impact, the sustainable consulting sub-section of engineering giant ENGIE, to work on integrating energy efficiency, circularity in energy, renewable energy, and other strategic investments into its operations.

Commenting on the partnership, Nicolas Lefevre-Marton, managing director of EMEAI at ENGIE Impact, said: "We are deeply committed to helping bold organizations of all sizes around the world develop the right decarbonization goals, roadmaps and execution strategies to successfully achieve net-zero."

Aleph Farms said it will also ramp up work to decarbonise its supply chain as part of its path to net zero and has entered into a partnership with CE Delft, a research and consultancy company, to identify "hotspots" in the lifecycle of Aleph Farms' production line and supply chain where emissions need to be tackled.  

Aimee Christensen, CEO of Christensen Global Strategies and leader in sustainability strategies, who consulted on the roadmap, said the strategy would deliver significant financial benefits for the company. "By investing in energy efficiency and direct renewable energy supplies and similar strategies within its supply chain, Aleph Farms will benefit their bottom line now and even more in the future as carbon is priced around the world," she said.

