Celtic Sea: Crown Estate unveils leasing proposals for floating offshore wind development

A map of the areas The Crown Estate is responsible for in the Celtic Sea | Credit:Crown Estate

The Crown Estate today published leasing proposals for floating wind projects in the Celtic Sea, advancing plans to deliver 4GW of clean energy capacity and provide power to almost four million homes by leasing seabed off the south west and south Wales coast.

The leasing process aims to turbocharge the nascent floating offshore wind turbing industry and create opportunities for new jobs, skills, and infrastructure, the Crown Estate said.

The proposals prioritise early-scale projects of 300-350MW and full-scale projects of up to 1GW. Rights could be awarded by the end of 2023, the property giant said, with projects being delivered from 2030.

"Floating wind technology offers a powerful opportunity to open up the renewable energy resources of the Celtic Sea, helping to tackle the climate crisis with additional clean power and ignite a new industrial sector," said Huub den Rooijen, managing director of marine at The Crown Estate.

"We are focused on realising this potential in a way that supports the development of the regional supply chain and infrastructure, protects our marine environment, and harnesses the opportunity for local communities.

"We look forward to working closely with UK and Welsh government, regional authorities, the market and stakeholders to establish this emerging sector and reinforce the UK's position as the world leaders in offshore wind."

In the terms published today, The Crown Estate proposes that projects should support the sustainable development of infrastructure and supply chains in the sector to benefit industry in the surrounding areas. The company also proposes to identify key environmental issues at the earliest opportunity to minimise environmental risk and de-risk investment and work with Electricity System Operators to support a coordinated grid solution for the floating wind projects.

The news was welcomed by Greg Hands, Minister for Energy, Clean Growth and Climate Change, who said: "Today's proposals by The Crown Estate to expand our offshore wind capacity will help unlock the full potential of the UK's seas, creating high-skilled jobs and driving investment - all while supporting the delivery of clean energy to millions of homes across the country."

The Crown Estate first announced its floating wind leasing ambition in March with the aim of creating a pipeline of offshore wind opportunities that bolsters the fledgling market, encourages technological development and unlocks growth and investment in the UK supply chain to help build a sustainable offshore wind industry.

The company is now moving on to the next stage of its engagement with stakeholders and market. Over the winter, The Crown Estate will work on spatial design and gather data to inform the location of the project sites, before inviting views on the design of the market tender and the wider programme, such as, supply chain, ports and grid, and community benefits.

Julie James, the Welsh Government's Minister for Climate Change, said: "The opportunity for floating offshore wind in the Celtic Sea offers substantial renewable energy to support a net zero Wales and puts us at the forefront of this fast developing industry.

"We welcome this announcement, it offers certainty for developers and helps us optimise the resources from the Celtic Sea while guarding against unacceptable impacts on the marine environment.

"We look forward to working constructively with The Crown Estate to ensure this investment delivers economic and community benefits for Wales."

Advocates of floating offshore wind technologies maintain they could help to further curb the cost of offshore wind power by removing the need for foundations and allowing projects to access deeper water sites where wind speeds are stronger and more consistent.