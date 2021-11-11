Wales, France, Ireland, Denmark, and Costa Rica are among a group of national and subnational governments to this afternoon launch a pioneering alliance of actors who are "determined" to set an end date for oil and gas exploration and extraction.

The Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance (BOGA) group, which also counts Quebec, Sweden, and Greenland among its ‘core' membership, is believed to be the first global coalition of governments to collectively signal their desire to phase out their domestic oil and gas production.

Led by Costa Rica and Demark, the BOGA said its core members were committed to ending all new concessions, licensing, and leasing rounds and had also pledged to set a Paris-aligned date for ending oil and gas production and exploration.

California and New Zealand are also joining the initiative as associate members. Governments signing up to the scheme in this capacity must take "significant concrete steps that contribute to the reduction of oil and gas production", for instance through subsidy reform or ending international public financial support for oil and gas exploration and production abroad, according an update from the group.

Questioned as to why the UK was apparently abstaining from the coalition, a government spokesperson said the UK's reliance on fossil fuels would fall over the coming years but there would be an "ongoing but diminishing need for oil and gas over the coming years" as the country's renewable energy capacity expanded to meet demand.

The spokesperson added that "no other significant oil and gas producing nation had gone as far as the UK in supporting the sector's gradual transition to a low carbon future, as demonstrated by our North Sea Transition Deal".

But the government's pact with the offshore energy industry remains contentious with many environmental campaigners, who have warned its focus on hydrogen and carbon capture technologies could be used to justify continued investment in fossil fuel exploration that could breach the UK's carbon budgets. Ministers have also faced significant criticism for their decision to not intervene in plans to exploit the deepwater Cambo oil field near Shetland.

Questioned about the UK's decision to not join the BOGA during his visit to the COP26 Climate Summit yesterday afternoon, Prime Minister Boris Johnson refused to be drawn on why the government had declined to support the new group, but he stressed the "UK wanted to move beyond hydrocarbons completely as fast as possible".

BOGA said it planned to leverage momentum from the first movers to build "an international community of practice" that would help governments deliver on their commitments to deliver a managed and just phase-out of oil and gas production.

The initiative is launched several months after the International Energy Agency (IEA) issued a landmark report which warned a 'net zero' decarbonisation pathway should see an end to fossil fuel exploration.

Today, Andrea Meza, minister of environment and energy at Costa Rica, invited other national and subnational governments to join the new initiative and align their oil and gas production plans with global climate goals.

"The Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance raises the bar from climate action," she said. "If we want to address the climate crisis, we need a managed but decisive phase out of oil and gas production. I am delighted that new members are joining forces with Costa Rica and Denmark to set a date for the end of fossil fuel production."

Lee Waters, the Welsh Government's deputy minister for climate change, said the country had not granted any new licenses for oil and gas exploration and extraction since it had been given devolved decision making powers from the UK in 2018, but wanted to now cement its support for ending fossil fuel development.

"We are extremely pleased to join this new alliance today, which shows how Wales is at the forefront of meeting the global challenges of climate change and will soon be sharing lessons and experiences with other nations," Waters said. "In our recently published Net Zero Wales plan, we have committed to using all of our powers to phase out fossil fuels, through our planning frameworks, licensing powers and our policy frameworks which set out a strong presumption against new fossil fuelled power plant."

The launch comes as negotiations over the final outcome of the Glasgow Climate Summit enter their final phase, as negotiating teams await 'near final' texts that were promised to arrive overnight by COP26 President Alok Sharma but have now been delayed by 24 hours. It remains to be seen whether the original drafts' landmark mentions of phasing out coal and fossil fuel subsidies will survive into the documents' next iteration.

Rebecca Newsom, head of politics at Greenpeace UK, hailed the new collective pledge to phase out oil and gas as "yet another nail in the coffin for the fossil fuel industry" and urged other countries to join the group and push for a phase out of coal, oil and gas in the final text to come out of COP26 Climate Summit.

"For this initiative to be effective, many more countries need to join and make firm commitments in their national policies to rule out all new fossil fuel projects and permits immediately," she said.

"We need to see much more leadership from the most developed countries, including the UK as host of COP26, to make sure that the final text agreed at Glasgow commits to phase out fossil fuels as soon as possible and secure a just transition to renewable energy."

In related news, financial think tank Carbon Tracker has today published research setting out how the planned Cambo oil field is not only incompatible with the Paris Agreement, but uneconomic and a source of "stranding risk" for its investors.

A report published earlier today warns the contentious project is "only financially viable if the world fails to limit global temperature rise to well below 2C", because it has a 'breakeven oil price' significantly higher than the marginal oil price under the IEA's Sustainable Development Scenario, which would chart 1.65C of warming by the of this century.

To work out the competitiveness of future oil and gas projects, the think tank calculated which plants are set to supercede demand set out by the IEA's different future energy scenarios, each of which are linked to specific temperature policy goals.

Carbon Tracker founder Mark Campanale said the Cambo oil field was "uneconomic" and "would not be financial competitive in a well-below 2C world".

"COP26 is showing the world the urgency of the climate crisis and if we are to 'keep 1.5 alive', this means this project is clearly amongst the first to fall by the wayside," he added. "The world has a great many existing oil projects that are lower cost and lower risk than Cambo and that are ahead in the financial pecking order. The IEA has said that 'no new oil, coal or gas is needed' in a 1.5°C scenario and Cambo is blatantly one of those projects."