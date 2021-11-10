Ready for take-off: Velocys secures major offtake agreements for sustainable aviation fuel output

Velocys today announced two new offtake agreements for its Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) with major US and European airlines.

US-based Southwest airlines has agreed to purchase an expected 219 million gallons of SAF at a fixed price over a 15-year term from 2026 from subsidiary Velocys Renewables, the company said.

Additionally, Velocys Renewables has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG), owner of British Airways, Aer Lingus, and Iberia among others, for the purchase of 73 million gallons of SAF over a 10-year contract starting 2026.

Velocys Renewables is expected to begin commercial delivery of its fuel in 2026, which will be produced from converted woody biomass at the Bayou Fuels biorefinery project in Mississippi. The offtake agreement with Southwest covers two thirds of the Bayou Fuels project output, with the MoU covering the remaining third.

"Today's announcement is a major milestone for the Bayou Fuels reference project and further strengthens our conviction in the important role sustainable fuel will play in the future of the aviation industry," said Henrik Wareborn, CEO of Velocys.

"It is very encouraging to see Southwest make such a strong commitment to using fossil free fuel as part of its environmental sustainability plan and to see Velocys technology performing a central role in making this possible."

Velocys has agreed to trade its greenhouse gas credits at a minimum price included in the fixed price for fuel with Southwest, and is set to include a similar term in its agreement with IAG. Southwest will also be offered first rights to purchase SAF from future Velocys production plants as part of the agreement, which establishes the airline as a long-term strategic partner of the sustainable fuel company.

Commenting on today's announcement, Stacy Malphurs, vice president of Supply Chain Management and Environmental Sustainability for Southwest Airlines, said: "As we work toward our ultimate goal of carbon neutrality by 2050, this offtake agreement will play an important role in our strategy to reduce our carbon emissions intensity and incorporate SAF into our operations on our journey improve our environmental stewardship."

Wareborn also welcomed IAG's intention to purchase SAF. The two companies expect to make a definitive offtake agreement in the next six months. The terms are set to include an opportunity for IAG to invest in the project development and a price support mechanism for the GHG emissions associated with SAF production.

Luis Gallego, CEO of IAG, said: "Sustainable aviation fuel is a critical element for the decarbonisation of the aviation industry. Clear policy support is needed to attract investment to construct the necessary plants to deliver enough supply for the airline industry. This project has benefitted from strong policy support from the US, creating highly valued green jobs and economic growth. We would encourage the UK and the EU to follow suit in supporting the development and deployment of green technologies including carbon capture."

In September, Joe Biden, announced new targets to support the production of SAF, including the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Grand Challenge to encourage the production of three billion gallons of SAF a year over the next decade and $4.3bn of funding opportunities for SAF projects.

Velocys carbon mitigation technology will enable the commercial-sale production of SAF with a negative carbon intensity of up to -144g CO2e.

"Velocys' focus is now on accelerating technology delivery with our partners to allow client facilities, including Bayou Fuels, to reach Final Investment Decision and then go into construction," Wareborn said. "Our capital-light, technology-licensing model will enable many more aviation clients to transition to Sustainable Aviation Fuel as required by the race to Net Zero."