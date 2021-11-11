The UK government has today launched a new Urban Climate Action programme, backed by £27.5m of funding, that aims to help cities across Africa, Asia, and Latin America establish ambitious new net zero strategies.

Unveiled as part of Cities, Regions and Built Environment Day at the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow, the new programme aims to help cities like Nairobi, Kuala Lumpar, and Bogotá develop low-emission public transport systems, renewable energy generation, sustainable waste management, new climate-smart buildings codes, and climate risk planning, the government said.

Cities have played a key role in driving the adoption of net zero targets with over 1,000 cities and regions across the world having publicly pledged to reach net zero emissions by 2050. But analysts have warned manty urban decarbonisation targets are yet to be supported by detailed and credible targets for achieving net zero emissions.

Meanwhile, the UK government will today lead calls for cities that have yet to make climate commitments to "step up" and set net zero targets.

"From our homes and workplaces to our towns and cities, the buildings we live in are a fundamental part of our daily lives, but also a significant source of global emissions," said Business and Energy Minister Lord Callanan. "That's why at COP26 today we are calling on cities, regions, governments and businesses to seize the moment and set bold net-zero targets as we work together as a global community to end our contribution to climate change."

His comments were echoed by Energy and Climate Change Minister Greg Hands, who warned that global climate goals could not be met without ambitious and urgent action from cities to accelerate the shift to low carbon infrastructure.

"By 2050 urban areas will be home to two thirds of the world population, with the speed and scale of urbanisation set to lock in high-carbon infrastructure and inequality if we do not act now," he said. "The UK's new programme will provide invaluable support to cities across Africa, Asia and Latin America to help them grow sustainably, and make them resilient to climate risks, securing a greener future for generations to come."

The new initiative was welcomed by Joy Belmonte, Mayor of Quezon City, which has previously received funding from the UK government. "Quezon City's Enhanced Local Climate Action Plan was successfully developed with the support of the UK government," she said. "With the assistance of the C40 Cities Finance Facility, the city is also pioneering the deployment of solar PV on public schools and on critical public healthcare facilities, contributing to a green and just recovery."

COP26 is set to see a flurry of announcements from governments, businesses, and NGOs today detailing plans to cut emissions from cities and buildings. However, much of the attention will be on the increasingly tense negotiations as the Summit enters its final two days with myriad technical details yet to be resolved and leading countries at loggerheads over crucial parts of the negotiating text.