Carbon Transparency Partnership: New framework launches for calculating supply chain emissions

The Pathfinder initiative aims to combat the challenges of accounting for and accessing accurate supply chain emissions data

The Carbon Transparency Partnership has this week launched a framework for calculating supply chains emissions, accompanied by a new network for sharing emissions data across supply chains.

The Pathfinder Framework was designed by a coalition of 35 industry stakeholders and initiatives to help companies account for the value chain emissions of their products. The Framework provides standards and methods for consistently calculating emissions data.

Technology companies within the Partnership, including CircularTree, IBM, iPoint and SAP, collaborated on the development of the Pathfinder Network which allows businesses to exchange emissions data in a verified and confidential manner.

The World Business Council for Sustainable Development's (WBCSD) founded the Carbon Transparency Partnership earlier this year to develop the tools and methodology for facilitating emissions disclosure as part of its initiative to promote supply chain transparency in order to aid corporate decarbonisation efforts.

"Collaboration across industries and value chains is an essential driving force to resolving the challenges surrounding emissions transparency," said Claire O'Neill, senior advisor at WBCSD. "The Carbon Transparency Partnership is building an ecosystem of key stakeholders to foster such collaboration and empower businesses to accelerate towards net zero - an ambitious and exciting journey."

The Pathfinder Network is supported by the tech-for-good organisation SINE Foundation and is underpinned by five principles that ensure the confidentiality and integrity of the data, scalability for supply chain and product categories, equality among businesses in the network, and openness to allow all industry-focused data exchange platforms to connect.

Commenting on this week's launch, Daniel Schmid, CSO of SAP, said: "Technology innovation is essential for us to accelerate solutions to complex sustainability challenges. We look forward to contributing to the Pathfinder Initiative and truly harnessing the power of data and collaboration to unlock the potential of sustainable supply chains across industries."

His comments were echoed by Joerg Walden, CEO and founder of iPoint, who said: "To achieve the necessary innovation in sustainable product development and accelerate the transition to the circular economy, we need a completely different openness, speed, and transparency in how organizations cooperate. iPoint is excited to be able to support here to advance digitalization for sustainable change."

The launch of the Framework and Network follows the publication of WBCSD's Business Manifesto for Climate Change, which outlines 12 broad steps for reducing, reporting emissions and calls for a mechanism that measures the private sector's contribution to climate action.

The WBCSD also launched an initiative this week with the Sustainable Markets Initiative to boost the production of hydrogen. The initiative, H2Zero, has seen 28 companies across different sectors pledge to accelerate the demand for or supply of hydrogen, or offer financial or technical support for its production.