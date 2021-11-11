The last two official days of the COP26 Climate Summit are set to be gruelling for negotiating teams and ministers, as they work through the night to clinch consensus from overtired delegations. The talks received a boost yesterday from the announcement of a new US-China cooperation agreement, while the first draft negotiating text was broadly welcomed, despite large areas remaining unresolved. However, the update to the draft text that was meant to emerge overnight had not been released as of Thursday morning, suggesting the talks remain fraught.

