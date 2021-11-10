The COP26 Climate Summit negotiations enter a dramatic new phase today, after the UK Presidency published draft texts early this morning setting out plans for how countries can further strengthen climate action so as to 'keep 1.5C alive'.

The Presidency issued two draft texts, titled CP.26 and CMA.3, which are expected to act as the 'cover document' for the technical agreements being thrashed out in Glasgow. They had been slated to be released at midnight, but with Ministers, diplomats and translators once again working through the night they were finally released just before 6am.

The CMA.3 text, which represents the position of all Parties to the Paris Agreement, features a proposed compromise agreement on how countries could strengthen their national climate action plans on a faster timetable than originally planned, through the so-called 'ratchet mechanism' contained in the Paris Treaty.

And in a surprise move, the text also includes a call for governments to "accelerate the phasing-out of coal and subsidies for fossil fuels", which is thought to be among the first times such a call has been included in a UNFCCC Climate Summit text, even in draft form.

However, analysts warned the draft texts were "sketchier on finance, adaptation, and loss and damage", while significant gaps remain on carbon markets, climate finance commitments, and loss and damage with the document including 'placeholders' that require consultations with national governments and the finalisation of the on-going technical negotiations to be finalised.

On key references in the text to coal, fossil fuel subsidies, adaptation, and loss and damage, there is likely to be a significant fight to keep these issues included in the text as they currently stand, and insiders indicated it is likely wording around these issues could shift in the coming hours and days as talks enter their final phase.

Broadly speaking, some major emerging economies are likely to push back on the references to fossil fuels and measures to ramp up efforts to keep temperature increases below 1.5C, while some richer nations are likely to be decidedly less keen on strengthening language around adaptation and climate finance.

If the language around 1.5C remains as it stands in the final decision texts at the weekend, the UK's COP Presidency will argue it places countries under significantly more pressure to ramp up their ambitions more regularly over the current decade and as such the Glasgow Summit will have achieved its ambition of "keeping 1.5 alive".

But the reaction from NGO observers to the texts as they stand has been considerably less positive, with some green groups describing the provisions around 1.5C and ratcheting up national climate action plans in the 2020s as "weak".

"It's important to acknowledge upfront that there are timelines and political hooks for coming back on 2030 ambition in there," said Alex Scott, climate diplomacy and geopolitics lead at climate think tank E3G. "But they don't yet match the political ambition of leaders in the start of COP26 and it's completely imbalanced with what's being offered at the moment as adaptation, loss and damage, and finance which shows that that ambition isn't coming through in the room. We need the EU and US to step up."

Following yesterday's report from the Climate Action Tracker warning current national climate plans put the world on track for around 2.4C of warming, the text reiterates the Paris Agreement's focus on striving to keep temperature increases below 1.5C. It states that governments "recognise that the impacts of climate change will be much lower at the temperature increase of 1.5C compared to 2C and resolves to pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5C, recognising that this requires meaningful and effective action by all Parties in this critical decade".

It also specifically references how meeting the 1.5C target requires global emissions to be cut by 45 per cent by 2030 compared to 2010 levels before reaching net zero emcissions around mid-century, and as such it "notes with serious concern" the recent UN report suggesting current national climate action plans would see global emissions rise by over 13 per cent by 2030.

As such, the text sets out a series of measures designed to encourage countries to strengthen their national climate action plans, or Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) in the UN jargon.

Specifically, it "urges Parties to revisit and strengthen the 2030 targets in their nationally determined contributions, as necessary to align with the Paris Agreement temperature goal by the end of 2022", noting that making such an update outside of the five year cycles set out in the original Paris Agreement is compatible with Article 4, paragraphs 3 and 11, of the treaty.

The call for countries to update their NDCs is backed by a series of measures designed to ramp up pressure on those governments with currently underpowered plans.

For example, the text announces plans for a "work programme to urgently scale-up mitigation ambition and implementation during the critical decade of the 2020s"; requests that the UN produces an update of its synthesis report tracking the climate impact of NDCs on an annual basis; promises to convene an annual high-level ministerial round table on pre-2030 ambition; and invites the UN Secretary-General to convene world leaders in 2023 to "consider ambition to 2030".

The text also features a surprise call for Parties to "accelerate the phasing-out of coal and subsidies for fossil fuels", marking something of a diplomatic breakthrough given the G20 Summit on the eve of COP26 notably declined to reference long-standing pledges to phase out fossil fuel subsidies and resisted calls for a phase out date for coal power.

However, it remains to be seen if the key sections on fossil fuels and updating NDCs can be maintained through the next phase of negotiations, given a handful of countries have reportedly been opposed to such moves throughout much of the talks to date. The CP.26 text, which is issued on behalf of parties to the original 1992 Convention, is notably weaker on mitigation, making no clear reference to the calls for countries to strengthen their action plans.

Meanwhile, negotiations on adaptation, climate finance, loss and damage, transparency measures for tracking emissions performance, and carbon markets remain a long way from being resolved.

The section on adaptation "notes with serious concern that the current provision of climate finance for adaptation is insufficient to respond to worsening climate change impacts in developing country Parties". But a $350m contribution to the Adaptation Fund and $413m to the Least Developed Countries Fund are included in square brackets, suggesting they are still subject to negotiation, while the text includes a "placeholder for paragraphs on the global goal on adaptation on completion of CMA decision".

The section on Loss and Damage acknowledges that climate change is increasingly causing loss and damage, but the proposed next steps are simply referenced in the text as being subject to the outcomes of Ministerial consultations.

Similarly, the section on climate finance "emphasises" the need for flows of climate finance for developing economies that go beyond the $100bn a year target, but the outcome of the negotiations on a new collective quantified goal on climate

finance is also subject to aplaceholder in the text. The African Group of Nations this week called for a new target for 2025 onwards totalling $700bn a year, but with industrialised nations having missed the $100bn a year from 2020 target the calls for a seven-fold increase in funding are likely to face fierce resistance from many Treasuries in rich nations.

The long-running and reportedly tense negotiations to finalise the Paris Agreement rulebook, including the Article 6 rules governing carbon markets, and introduce an enhanced transparency framework are also referenced only briefly in the text in square brackets.

Reports yesterday suggested Saudi Arabia and China are blocking proposals for a more robust transparency mechanisms to tracking countries' emissions, while negotiations on Article 6 have reportedly made some progress this week but are yet to be finalised. Meanwhile, observers accused the EU and US of not pushing back hard enough against the blocking tactics deployed by a small handful of countries.

Analysts indicated that the draft texts represented a step forward for the negotiations, hailing them as "a significant improvement on the Paris Agreement when it comes to mitigation and the 1.5C target", while highlighting how the specific naming of fossil fuels and the clear dates for strengthening NDCs represented something of a breakthrough.

However, Greenpeace International boss Jennifer Morgan said the draft text remained far too weak. "This draft deal is not a plan to solve the climate crisis, it's an agreement that we'll all cross our fingers and hope for the best,"she said. "It's a polite request that countries maybe, possibly, do more next year. Well that's not good enough and the negotiators shouldn't even think about leaving this city until they've agreed a deal that meets the moment. Because most assuredly, this one does not."

Labour's Shadow Business Secretary, Ed Miliband, gave the text similarly short shrift. "The last 24 hours have been a devastating reality check on what has actually been delivered at this summit," he said. "We are miles from where we need to be to halve global emissions this decade."

With Boris Johnson set to return to Glasgow today, Miliband said the Prime Minister "needs to stop the spin and confront the reality". "Given this summit will not deliver anything like what we needed, now he has to turn to plotting a path out of Glasgow that can keep 1.5 alive," he added.

The negotiations now enter the final three days with COP26 President Alok Sharma insisting he remains committed to the talks ending as scheduled on Friday evening. However, with negotiations now expected to intensify further as Ministers seek to thrash out the final agreement it remains to be seen what leverage the coalition of 'High Ambition' nations can bring to bear to ensure the ratchet mechanism is strengthened and effective deals on climate finance, loss and damage, and transparency are finalised.