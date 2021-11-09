As CEO of Climate Group, Helen Clarkson is having a busy time at the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow.

The non-profit has played a pivotal role in mobilising and coordinating corporate climate action in recent years, most notably when it steered a push from a coalition of the UK's largest fleet owners - from Tesco and Centrica to BT to SSE - in support of a 2030 phase out date for fossil fuel cars and vans. The target was subsequently adopted by government.

The group has also played a steering role in the design of the First Movers Coalition announced last week, an initiative that aims to bring together companies from around the world who say they are ready and willing to jumpstart global demand for critical emerging solutions in sectors that have long been branded 'hard-to-abate' - for instance aviation, shipping, aluminum, chemicals, and cement.

In an interview at the close of the first week of COP26, Clarkson shared her thoughts on how the conference was progressing and what she hoped the enduring legacy of the Glasgow Summit might be.

BusinessGreen: How are you enjoying Glasgow?

Helen Clarkson: I love a bit of COP. I love running around and seeing everyone you know. I'm in my own world and it is nice to see a lot of people working on climate. And this year, seeing the mainstream media get their head around climate change - working out 'what is good, what is bad' is great. They may be falling in some potholes - for instance, 'did so and so fly there' or 'I saw someone eating a meat sausage' which is a bit tiresome, but there seems to be a few less hot takes and a bit more engagement.

What do you think is the most common misconception around the COP26 process?

The misunderstanding I keep harking back to is that this is a binary process - that it is 1.5C or game over. When actually, it is going to be somewhere in between.

In the end, hopefully we get warming well below 2C, it might be north of 1.5C. But it's not about 1.5C or game over, everyone stops work. It's going to be about every getting every bit of emissions out of the atmosphere, and how we keep mitigating. That's a big nuance that I think gets a bit lost in the mix.

What would be top of your wish list to come out of COP26?

We've got to get a sense of how the financing is going to happen. We may have seen everyone stand up behind [climate finance] again here. But we've had that before - so what's the difference between the last time we heard that - at (COP15) in Copenhagen (COP21) in Paris - and now? We need a radically rethinking of how we deploy money.

We're not going to get that over these two weeks. We might get moves towards it. That's what we need to get coming out of COP26 - a real rethinking. Because we are applying very old ideas about aid and risk assessments to finance, which is why all that money has been delayed. Getting some progress on how we are going to procure the money is going to be really, really critical.

What type of radical new thinking on finance would you like to see?

Governments and banks have standard risk assessment processes that really quickly see them confronted with issues when plotting climate fianance. Essentially, their risk analysis leads them to conclude they can't spend this money. There's technical blockages to deploying the money - But they are going to have to deploy the money.

They are going to have to think about two levels of risk: risk around capital, and risk around climate. It's no longer good enough to say we can't spend this money because we can't get our heads around this.

This is a tricky issue. I'm not a financier, but it's clear that they have committed money and it hasn't gone where it needs to go,

What is businesses role at the COP, and is it pulling its weight in Glasgow?

There's been a real shift over the years from a place where climate was seen as purely a political issue.

Funnily enough, it really shifted in the US when President Donald Trump pulled out of the Paris Agreement. Business suddenly realised they had a level playing field and needed that to grow.

Businesses really understand that climate change is such a big risk that if they want to keep going, they need to address it. So while it may have started with firms who were dealing with the kind of moral message, its more about business sense. It is good business to get this right. That is why you see this big groundswell in corporate climate action.

I don't think anyone's doing enough. We are not moving collectively fast enough. But our EV100 campaign has brought together companies that have committed to electric vehicles and the Electric Vehicle Fleets Coalition, which brought British businesses together to say to government: If you get more ambitious, we will back you. That kind of interplay of 'don't be scared, make ambitious policies, we are here' is really important. Governments want to know they aren't going to get too far ahead on these things.

It used be that businesses said they were waiting for government policy. Now, there's a greater understanding of how they can work together.

What keeps you up at night?

We've seen business move a lot, and we've seen CEOs move a lot. But I am concerned that businesses are not moving to engage with the trade bodies they are members of.

Because the message hasn't got through to trade bodies - they are still in this 'climate action is bad for business' mindset, they lobby against it. Yet a lot of businesses still engage with these organisations, saying ‘we don't agree with them on climate, but we do agree with them on X issue' - and that gives trade bodies license to not move. That's one thing holding things back. Companies have a sophisticated understanding [of climate action] from a strategic side but not in their lobbying. I used to see that a lot - particularly in the US.

What have been your COP26 highlights so far?

I was quite excited by India showing up. I know there has been some disappointment, I share some of that. But a few weeks ago it wasn't clear they were going to come at all and they didn't have a target. There's some good stuff [in their new target] about renewables by 2030. It means they are at the table. That's really important.

If you had $100bn to invest on a climate technology, where would you spend it?

We don't have an innovation problem, we have a scaling problem.The areas where need innovation is decarbonisation of heat for heavy industry. I would put money into getting an acceleration there. I don't know the physics and where those things are in the innovation pathways, but I'd pump the money there. When you look at steel, cement, chemicals and plastic, the percentage of emissions they each take - getting that sorted is key.