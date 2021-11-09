The Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero's (GFANZ) pledge to achieve net zero by 2050 is a "hot air commitment", according to some industry experts, who warn that "now is the time for action, not words".

Last Wednesday, it was announced the Mark Carney-led cohort of financial firms had committed $130tr of capital to reach net zero emission targets by 2050, and can deliver $100tr of investment needed to reach net zero.

However, Jeanne Martin, senior manager at ShareAction, warned "there are two problems with GFANZ's numbers".

"Firstly, the $130tr figure is simply wrong," she said. "It counts the total financial assets of all the members of the various GFANZ groups and adds them up to $130tr.

"It is true these financial institutions have all committed to reach net zero, but dig into the numbers and you see that they are not making this commitment for all of their assets."

Martin said on average, Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative members have only committed 35 per cent of their assets to net zero, with some pledging as little as one per cent.

In terms of being able to deliver $100tr to reach net zero, she argued there is "no guarantee we will get those capital investments" due to minimal regulation.

"It is like saying ‘we have produced enough food to feed eight billion people; therefore we have solved global hunger' - the two are not the same thing."

Lucie Pinson, executive director at Reclaim Finance, added: "More than $130trn in AUM and not a single rule to prevent even one dollar from being invested in the expansion of the fossil fuel sector.

"Once again, the financial sector is willing to puff itself up with hot air commitments instead of enacting the concrete cuts in oil, gas and coal financing we really need."

CEO of Make My Money Matter Tony Burdon said while "the power, potential and responsibility" of GFANZ is "extraordinary", "now is a time for action, not words".

"The first action must be aligning delivery to a credible 1.5C pathway," he reasoned. "This means reducing emissions immediately, halving emissions this decade and halting investment in new fossil fuel expansion as advised by the IEA.

"There is no time for equivocation, delay or greenwash - nothing but immediate action in line with the science will suffice."

