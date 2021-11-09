Today is officially Science, Innovation and Gender Day at COP26, and a raft of announcements from governments and businesses designed to mobilise much-needed investment in clean technologies is expected to dominate the day, alongside a series of events on gender, including news the UK government has earmarked £165m to tackle gender inequality through climate action.

Meanwhile, the technical negotiations are set to intensify, with pressure on ministers to move quickly mounting from the COP26 Presidency, which reiterated yesterday it wants talks to wrap by Friday. As always, follow our live updates from the ground at the global climate conference.