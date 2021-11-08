Science Based Targets initiative calls on private equity firms to set climate goals

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
Science Based Targets initiative calls on private equity firms to set climate goals

Six leading private equity firms sign up to Science Based Targets initiative, as group issues new guidance to help sector decarbonise

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has today sought to extend its reach into the investment community, with the launch of new tailored guidance to help private equity firms set credible decarbonisation...

