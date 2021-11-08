Science Based Targets initiative calls on private equity firms to set climate goals

Six leading private equity firms sign up to Science Based Targets initiative, as group issues new guidance to help sector decarbonise
The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has today sought to extend its reach into the investment community, with the launch of new tailored guidance to help private equity firms set credible decarbonisation...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Receive full access to businessgreen.com, indispensable information for business professionals
Choose from our 3 paid membership levels