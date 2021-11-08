The second week of COP26 is getting underway this morning and things are getting serious.

After a broadly positive first week saw a wave of genuinely ambitious announcements promising action on everything from methane emissions and deforestation to clean tech and climate finance, attention is now starting to zero in on the technical negotiations and the hope of securing some sort of breakthrough before the Summit's close at the end of the week.

To further highlight what is at stake today is Adaptation, Loss and Damage Day at the Summit, so expect lots of announcements about bolstering climate resilience and accusations that a grave injustice is being done to developing economies.

As ever, we'll bring you all the latest developments throughout the day in our live blog.