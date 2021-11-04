Over half of FTSE100 companies now have net zero targets in place, having signed up to the UN backed Race to Zero campaign which requires to set targets to achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest and introduce ambitious short term emissions targets.

The UK government announced this morning that 60 firms on the FTSE100 have joined the campaign, with the number of large businesses with net zero targets in place having trebled in the past 10 months.

The FTSE100 companies with net zero targets in place boast a combined market cap of over £1.2tr and a collective annual turnover of £700bn.

The update comes just days after the Race to Zero campaign confirmed that globally over 5,200 businesses, 441 financial institutions, over 1,000 educational organisation, and 1,049 cities have pledged to deliver net zero emissions through the initiative.

Business and Industry Minister Lee Rowley said the companies signed up to the campaign would play a critical role in driving the net zero transition across the economy.

"Businesses both large and small, across all sectors of the global economy, have a crucial role to play in both reducing their environmental impact and developing the green technologies that will set us on the path to net zero," he said. "With over 2,500 UK companies joining the Race to Zero, including the majority of our largest firms, the UK is leading the way in showing how going green doesn't just make sense for the planet - it makes business sense too."

The government also today confirmed that over 2,000 small businesses from across the UK have pledged to reduce their emissions and join the Race to Zero through the Together For Our Planet Business Climate Leaders campaign, which was launched by the Prime Minister earlier this year to help small businesses decarbonise.

The milestones were welcomed by UK Net Zero Business Champion Andrew Griffith who argued that the wave of corporate net zero commitments should ramp up pressure on world leaders to deliver more ambitious decarbonisation plans of their own at the COP26 Summit.

"As the world seeks bold solutions to combat climate change, we need businesses of all sizes to put the environment at the heart of their operations, making tangible climate commitments that helps chart our path to net zero emissions by 2050," he said. "By setting out ambitious climate targets, Britain's leading businesses are sending a clear signal to world leaders at COP26 that now is the time to act. I hope it encourages other companies across the world to outline their own net-zero ambitions and grasp the economic opportunities of this global green industrial revolution."

Nick Molho, executive director at the Aldersgate Group, said the update provided further evidence of how the pursuit of net zero emissions had entered the corporate mainstream. "The fact that 60 per cent of the FTSE100 has signed up to the Race to Zero shows that businesses in multiple sectors of the economy are already well engaged in the transition to net zero emissions," he said. "This is also not just about large businesses - many SMEs are taking action as well. There is much that the business community can do to support the move to net zero, including setting ambitious targets, backing these up with credible delivery plans and crucially requiring their supply chains to drive down their own emissions."

However, Molho also stressed that in order to successfully decarbonise "businesses need the support of stable and long-term policies to help them get to net zero and this will be particularly key in areas such as heavy industry and agriculture, where cutting emissions is particularly complex".

The remaining 40 per cent of the FTSE100 that are yet to set net zero targets can expect to come under increased investor and regulatory pressure to do so, after Chancellor Rishi Sunak yesterday travelled to COP26 to announce that the government would introduce a requirement for large firms to develop net zero strategies and appoint a new task force to develop a 'gold standard' for such strategies.

The updates come ahead of 'Energy Transition Day' at COP26 where a raft of announcements are expected on how governments and businesses plan to curb investment in fossil fuel infrastructure and rapidly accelerate the development of clean technologies.

Overnight a group of 190 countries and organisations committed to ending the use of and support for coal power, with 18 nations including Poland, Vietnam, Egypt, Chile, and Morocco for the first time announcing they would introduce clear end-dates for coal power and coal financing.