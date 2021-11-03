Image: The fund has also launched a Paris-aligned investment benchmark in collaboration with other funds in the Brunel LGPS pool

The Wiltshire Pension Fund has set a 2050 goal to reach net-zero investments, to meet the demands of its members.

The fund said it is committed to a low-carbon portfolio, and will ensure it invests in global equities that are weighted according to their carbon intensity.

It said this approach has enabled the fund to reduce its carbon footprint without sacrificing any financial returns for its members.

Additionally, as part of the Brunel Pension Partnership Local Government Pension Scheme pool, the fund has collaborated with other funds to launch a Paris-aligned investment benchmark.

Alongside the Wiltshire Pension Fund, the other pension funds involved are the Oxfordshire Pension Fund, the Environment Agency Pension Fund, the Devon Pension Fund, and the Avon Pension Fund.

The benchmark forms a core element of the Brunel's collective commitment and journey to net zero.

The pool has transitioned more than £3bn to the benchmark series.

The investment benchmark looks at, and invests in, companies' abilities to transition to a low carbon economy. Some companies are excluded if they invest significantly in coal, oil and gas, while the rest are weighted based on a number of criteria that relate to how environmentally progressive their operations and policies are.

Wiltshire Pension Fund said investing in the Paris-aligned passive portfolio will help it achieve its investment strategy statement goal of net zero by 2050, while also protecting investments from risks of exposure.

Chair Richard Britton said: "We are very aware that responding to climate change is important to our scheme members, and we are fully committed to taking action against this risk in order to safeguard the Fund's investments.

"Working collaboratively with our partner funds and the Brunel pool, we are proud to have helped develop a forward-thinking, cost-effective strategy to help us meet our carbon reduction goals."

Brunel head of listed markets David Cox said: "We're delighted that our clients share the urgency of needing new climate solutions in passive funds - and have moved so quickly to adopt the new benchmarks.

"Asset owners and asset managers need to show the same ambition and urgency in harnessing the new benchmarks to put them on the path to net zero."

Chief responsible investment officer Faith Ward added: "The transition of £3bn to the new Paris-aligned benchmarks is an indication of how indices can be a major part of the solution to climate change.

"Crucially, these indices harness the data we already have, including forward-looking metrics, not least tacticla performance indicator metrics. But they are also flexible enough to change in the future, as the data continues to improve."

This article first appeared at Professional Pensions.