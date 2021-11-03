COP26: Nations set out climate demands as crunch Glasgow talks step-up a gear

The US has officially re-joined an influential group of nations pushing for greater ambition at the UN climate talks in Glasgow, as the so-called High Ambition Coalition (HAC) last night called for all countries to deliver mid-century net zero targets and bring an end to unabated coal power as soon as possible.

The group, which is made up of a host of European countries in addition to a significant number of island states and developing nations, last night issued its set of proposals which could prove to be hugely influential in setting the stage for the next phase of the crunch climate talks over the remaining 10 days of the Summit. The HAC is widely credited with having played a key role in the brokering of the Paris Agreement in 2015, with its members moving in lockstep to encourage large emerging economies to back the Paris Treaty.

The move came as world leaders headed home from Glasgow last night after a hectic and star-studded opening two days at COP26, passing on the mantle to their diplomats as the process of negotiations now begins in earnest on a raft of contentious outstanding issues.

The HAC statement stresses that Coalition countries are "alarmed" by the latest IPCC report setting out the scale of the climate crisis now facing the planet, and therefore calls for more ambitious action from governments, noting with "deep concern" the gap between existing national climate commitments and a 1.5C warming pathway.

In particular, it recognises the importance of ambitious action from G20 nations, arguing that these large economies could limit global warming to 1.7C if they aligned with a 1.5C pathway.

It therefore calls on all countries to submit more ambitious national climate plans - or nationally determined contributions (NDCs), in UN jargon - in line with 1.5C "as soon as possible, and well ahead of COP27" next year. And it argues that by 2023 all nations should collectively commit to halving greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and pledge to reach net zero targets by mid-century in line with a 1.5C pathway.

Moreover, it specifically urges nations to halt "inefficient" coal subsidies as soon as possible, and stop investing in unabated coal projects both at home and abroad, in addition to setting an end date for domestic coal power altogether. Other demands include cutting methane emissions by 30 per cent between 2020 and 2030, working to tackle other damaging pollutants, and taking more ambitious action to decarbonise transport such as aviation and shipping.

With regards to the talks in Glasgow themselves, the statement released overnight laments the failure of richer nations to deliver on their collective $100bn a year climate finance promise to developing nations, and calls for this goal to be met and for discussions to begin on a new climate finance target beyond 2025 to be agreed.

Financing for adaptation is another key issue noted in the statement, with the HAC demanding countries prepare and submit national climate adaptation plans as soon as possible, and to collectively double global sums committed to supporting climate adaptation.

The Paris Agreement Rulebook, including Article 6 of the treaty on how to govern carbon markets, should also be finalised in Glasgow, the group said.

The statement is potentially hugely significant, as the High Ambition Coalition played a key role in brokering the Paris Agreement in 2015, and has become one of most influential groupings at UN climate talks since its formation ahead of COP21 by the Marshall Islands.

As such, commentators have suggested the statement released overnight could become the basis for reaching consensus at COP26.

Nick Mabey, co-founder and CEO of climate think tank E3G, said the HAC grouping "makes the political weather at COP".

I can't say this enough to everyone trying to understand #COP26 - the High Ambition Coalition makes the political weather at COP so read their Leaders' statement carefully these ideas will be coming back in week 2 negotiations. https://t.co/5KVhgAIGu4 — Nick Mabey (@Mabeytweet) November 2, 2021

There is no official list of member countries in the Coalition, but it generally includes around 60 countries, and those backing the latest statement overnight include major economies such as the US - which has rejoined the HAC after leaving during the Trump administration - Germany, and France, as well as Bhutan, which has signed the statement on behalf of the Least Developed Countries Group.

Other nations backing the statement include the leaders of Spain, New Zealand, Norway, Gabon, Chile, Fiji, Jamaica, Georgia, and Switzerland.

However, the HAC does not include any major emerging economies - such as India, China, Brazil, and Indonesia, for example - and as such its calls overnight for all countries to come forward with more ambitious national climate plans within the next two years can expect to face opposition in Glasgow. Several of the proposals, including the focus on phasing out coal, were rejected at last week's G20 Climate Summit and calls for countries to come forward with more ambitious net zero strategies so soon after they unveiled their latest NDCs are likely to be resisted by some nations. Meanwhile, developing nations are likely to make any agreement on accelerating the timetable for more ambitious NDCs contingent on further increases in climate finance and greater support for climate adaptation measures.

Speaking on Monday, India Prime Minister Narenda Modi stressed during his announcement of the country's new net zero by 2070 goal that its ability to meet its climate goals would be contingent on richer nations stepping up to the plate with more supportive finance. It was a warning reiterated by many leaders of developing economies, who frequently submitted two sets of medium term emissions goals - one set dependent on securing climate finance and another less ambitious goal that assumed more funding would not be forthcoming.

However, the HAC is not the only grouping at COP26 seeking greater and more frequent submissions of national climate ambition going forward and the issue looks set to become a critical part of the negotiations.

Echoing similar calls this week from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, last night the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) issued its own set of demands, including a call for "yearly ambition raising for governments and especially major carbon emitters for every year through to 2025".

The CVF - which counts countries from across Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, Latin America, the Middle East, and the Pacific among its members - is also calling for a 'Glasgow Emergency Pact', including a plan for mobilising $500bn of promised climate finance over the next five years and progress on adaptation measures and loss and damage agreements.

"We are hoping and expecting that this COP will respond to our demands as the 'moral compass' of the international community," said Abul Kalam Abdul Momen, Bangladesh's Minister of Foreign Affairs, at the launch of CVF's statement of demands yesterday. "The climate threatened nations have everything at stake here in Glasgow."

The demands from various country groupings come in the wake of a broadly positive opening two days in Glasgow, with a flurry of key climate commitments from nations creating a cautiously optimistic mood at the Summit.

Following on the heels of new net zero targets from India and Nigeria, the Indonesian government confirmed it is willing to phase out its vast coal power fleet by 2040, if it gets sufficient funding from the international community. The announcements came alongside the launch of major new coalitions to end deforestation by 2030, slash methane emissions by 30 per cent by the same date, and accelerate the development of cost-competitive clean technologies in multiple industries.

And the mood could be further lifted today with the news of a snap analysis that suggested that if every country in the world delivers on their latest climate pledges - including those announced over the past few days - then it could drastically cut the planet's global warming trajectory to 1.9C.

The projections suggest the world could conceivably meet the Paris Agreement goal of keeping temperature increases 'well below 2C' and keep the more stretching 1.5C target within reach, although delivering on the world's collective decarbonisation pledges remains far from a certain.

Coming into the Summit, global national climate pledges were estimated to put the planet on a pathway towards 2.7C of warming by the end of the century, but with the addition of India's 2070 net zero pledge and more ambitious 2030 targets from a number of nations this week, 1.9C could well be just within sight, according to Climate Resource.

This is a pretty dramatic result. Interested to see whether the next @climateactiontr analysis confirms the impact of these new pledges https://t.co/Av7Y1bi8CQ — Richard Black (@_richardblack) November 3, 2021

Boris Johnson also left Glasgow last night in cautiously optimistic mood, arguing there was "no doubt" progress had been made during the first few days of the Summit, while warning there was still a very long way to go to ensure a successful outcome and keep the chances of a 1.5C world alive.

"The clock on the doomsday device that I talked about is still ticking, but we've got a bomb disposal team on site and they're starting to snip the wires - I hope some of the right wires - and my message to them is very simple," he said. "The leaders of the world may have left or are leaving COP, but I can tell you that the eyes of the world, the eyes of the populations of the world, the eyes of the British government, and all the other governments that care about this, are on your negotiators, and we have your numbers."

However, the generally positive mood was offset somewhat by ongoing frustrations with the logistics for the event, with a growing number of civil society observers and even some country negotiating teams claiming they were being sidelined thanks to limited capacity in the main venue and long queues to even enter the summit site.

Catch up with all the latest from the BusinessGreen team in Glasgow at our COP26 Hub.