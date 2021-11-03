ESG-labelled funds outperform their 'conventional' counterparts over three and five years

ESG-labelled funds in the top three selling sectors have "clearly" outperformed their non-ESG counterparts over three and five years, according to research from Refinitiv.

Over one year, Refinitiv found that Equity Global and Mixed Asset GBP Balanced ESG funds were marginally ahead of their non-ESG equivalents - by 23.3 per cent versus 23 per cent and 13.8 per cent versus 13.2 per cent, respectively.

Over three and five years, however, all three ESG classifications - Equity Global, UK and Mixed Asset GBP Balanced - outperformed non-ESG funds by a "significant" amount over both periods.

Equity Global ESG funds outperformed their "conventional" counterparts by almost 10 percentage points over three years, while Equity UK ESG funds outperformed by 15 percentage points over five years.

Refinitiv said: "One thing that's very apparent from our first data run is that while ESG funds are on the whole cheaper than their non-ESG peers - between seven per cent and 21 per cent depending on the asset class - our analysis of the top selling ESG classifications shows that they have clearly outperformed 'conventional' funds over three and five years."

"This may be simply because of the value bias in markets over the period, and we'd need to see a more sustained value rally to determine whether this is the case, or whether investors really are benefiting from an ‘ESG premium'."

The firm added that the lower charges and significant outperformance makes it look like ESG investors are "getting something for nothing".

The difference in performance between one year and three and five years, however, is likely put down to the strong rally of value stocks - including oil, gas and coal - late last year, of which the UK has a relatively high proportion.

"Which begs the question, how much of the three- and five-year ESG outperformance is due to the ESG terrain being skewed to growth stocks, which have significantly outperformed over the longer term, and how much is due to the existence of an ESG premium?" Refinitiv asked.

Over the first three quarters of 2021 global equities attracted six times more inflows than the next most popular classification, the report also noted.

In the nine months through to September, ESG-badged equity funds netted £26.82bn. Non-ESG funds saw outflows to the tune of £21.22bn.

"This is a well-established pattern within equities, as ESG inflows mirror non-ESG outflows. Whether this is a conscious rotation within equities by investors isn't clear (plausible, but with caveats), though we do hear that institutional investor demand is predominantly for ESG product."

This article first appeared at Investment Week.