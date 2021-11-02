Governments, multilateral banks, and philanthropic organisations will today join forces to launch a major new initiative to accelerate the flow of finance into green energy projects in emerging and developing economies around the world.

The new Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP) will be formally launched on the sidelines of the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow later today, bringing together the governments of Italy, the UK, and Denmark, multi-billion dollar philanthropic organisations such as The Rockefeller Foundation, IKEA Foundation, and Bezos Earth Fund, and many of the world's largest multilateral development banks, including African Development Bank Group, Asian Development Bank, European Investment Bank, and the World Bank.

The group has set a target of unlocking $100bn in public and private capital to improve access to clean power across Africa, Asia, and Latin America. It said the investment would help reach one billion people with reliable, renewable energy, avoid four billion tons of carbon emissions, and create, enable, or improve 150 million jobs.

As such, the new alliance issued a "Global Call for Transformational Country Partnerships", inviting developing and emerging economies to apply for technical support and funding to support and accelerate their clean energy plans.

The launch was welcomed by President Joko Widodo of Indonesia, which is holding the G20 Presidency in 2022 and has already signaled its support for the new initiative.

"The initiative brings together the critical stakeholders that must align and co-create a sustainable path for our nations and for our grandchildren," he said. "It is our task to restore the triple happiness envisaged by the Balinese Tri Hita Karana three balances - people with people, people with nature, and people with spiritual harmony."

The move comes as access to climate finance has again emerged as a major dividing line at the UN climate talks, with a raft of leaders from developing economies yesterday using their appearances on the main stage at the Glasgow Summit to criticise industrialised nations for a breach of trust over their failure to meet a long-standing target to provide $100bn a year of climate finance from 2020.

A new climate finance package agreed last week should put industrialised nations on track to deliver over $100bn a year, but the target is unlikely to be met until 2023.

Meanwhile, many emerging and developing economies have come forward with new climate action plans - India yesterday announced a new net zero target for 2070, alongside a goal to deliver 500GW of renewables capacity by 2030, Vietnam confirmed a net zero by 2050 goal, and Nepal pulled forward its net zero target to 2045. But these strategies are routinely dependent on rich nations providing increased levels of climate-related finance.

The new GEAPP group highlighted how 'energy-poor' countries will play a critical role in ensuring whether or not the goals of the Paris Agreement are met, with a new analysis published today by the Alliance showing that while such nations are currently responsible for 25 per cent of global CO2 emissions, their share of global emissions could grow to 75 per cent by 2050. And yet these countries currently only receive 13 per cent of clean energy financing, despite representing nearly half of the world's population.

Moreover, there are 243GW of coal plants being planned, permitted, or under construction in developing countries, which if constructed would emit 38 billion tons of CO2 over the coming decades.

GEAPP said that to help catalyse increased investment in clean energy infrastructure the group will provide an initial $10bn to support fossil fuel transitioning, grid-based renewables, and distributed renewables projects.

"The world is undergoing an economic upheaval, in which the poorest are falling farther behind and being battered by climate change's effects," said Dr. Rajiv J. Shah, President of The Rockefeller Foundation. "Green energy transitions with renewable electrification are the only way to restart economic progress for all while at the same time stopping the climate crisis. Providing people with an on-ramp to the modern economy while making real, measurable progress against the existential threat of climate change, the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet is one of the boldest, most transformative initiatives in our history."

Separately, CDC Group, the UK's development finance institution and one of the members of GEAPP, announced today it is to invest over £3bn to support emerging economies in Africa and Asia to combat the climate emergency. The funds will be invested over the next five years across a number of different sectors, such as renewable power, infrastructure and agriculture, including forestry.

The launch of GEAPP comes just a day after Bloomberg Philanthropies announced it was extending its 'Beyond Coal' campaign to a further 25 emerging and developing economies, in a bid to close 25 per cent of the world's coal power plants by 2025.

In further related news, today will also see the launch of a series of partnerships that aim to catalyse finance and climate solutions in Africa and Small Island Developing States, and help half a billion farmers implement regenerative farming practices over the next decade.

The first partnership to be announced will be the Africa Green Finance Coalition (AGFC), which aims to spur the trillions of dollars of green investment across the continent by accelerating green finance policy and regulatory reform to attract private capital at scale, both from international and domestic investors.

"Africa has a $2.3tr investment gap in its core infrastructure which must be addressed," said Ayaan Zainab Adam, CEO Africa Capital Partners. "The Africa Green Finance Coalition should help get much needed capital flowing to climate resilient and low carbon infrastructure in strategic sectors such as energy, transport, logistics agriculture and sustainable and low carbon mining and manufacturing. This initiative will helpfully facilitate investment transactions across multiple countries requiring blended finance structures."

Meanwhile, Brian Moynihan, CEO of Bank of America, is set to announce a multi-jurisdictional and multi-asset financing facility to scale public and private finance for climate solutions and resilient infrastructure in Small Island Developing States (SIDS) in the Caribbean.

The financing facility aims to invest in approximately 800MW of new wind, solar, and EV charging infrastructure projects in Caribbean Small Island Developing States.

And finally, a new partnership dubbed Regen10 has announced an ambitious goal to work with over 500 million farmers to apply regenerative production methods, while simultaneously ensuring roughly $60bn a year is deployed to finance the transition to reverse nature loss in line with the Paris Agreement.